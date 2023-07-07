How to Restock Forge Construct Inventory in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to restock Forge Constructs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? The go-to shop for Crystallized Charges — Forge Constructs are essential in upgrading Link’s Energy cells. The thing is, it can take an awful lot of Crystallized Charges to get to the highest level for the Energy Cell. The good news is that players can speed up this process and increase the energy cell faster by restocking Forge Construct’s item supply. Restocking isn’t as clear as you would think, so it’s good you have ended up in this guide. This is how you can restock Forge Constructs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Restock the Inventory of Forge Constructs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players can restock Forge Constructs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by resting twice (a total of two days) at any location away from the Forge Construct. This method only seems to work by resting somewhere other than the Forge Construct. For example, I fast-travel to Lookout Landing and rest for two days and then fast-travel back to the Forge Construct. When you return to its location — the Forge Construct will be completely restocked.

Repeating the steps above will have you acquiring endless Crystallized Charges, Zonai Charges, and other items in the Forge Construct stock as fast as possible — assuming you have enough Zonaite to purchase them. While this method will work at any Forge Construct location in the game, I recommend doing this at the one in the Great Abandoned Central Mine location — as this has a convenient fast-travel point and has one of the largest inventories compared to the other locations.

Using this method to restock Forge Construct inventories allowed me to max out my energy cell 100 times quicker than if I didn’t learn this nifty trick. The only downfall from this is that you’ll need a ton of Zonaite to make all the purchases, so make sure you know methods on how to farm Zonaite as fast as possible.

