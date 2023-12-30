Best SVA 545 Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Heading into a zombie match in Modern Warfare 3 can be intimidating, as the mode is challenging for most players. With that said, there are ways to come prepared, specifically by making the best build possible for your gun.

This guide explores the SVA 545, a top-notch assault rifle with good damage against zombies. Here is the best build for the SVA 545 in MW3 Zombies.

Best SVA 545 Zombies Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This SVA 545 Zombies build in Modern Warfare 3 aims to increase bullet velocity, reduce recoil, and increase ammo capacity for the hordes of enemies that lie ahead.

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Optic: Slate Reflector

To start, we have the STV Precision Barrel, which significantly increases damage range and bullet velocity, allowing you to defeat zombies from a greater distance for crowd control. Additionally, the STV Precision Barrel reduces ADS speed and improves recoil control, making it easier to land shots on the zombies quickly and preventing enemies from getting too close to you.

The HMRES Mod Suppressor is a nice touch, increasing your bullet velocity even more. Having maximized bullet velocity allows you to reduce the damage falloff from shooting from afar, which helps prevent waves of zombies from closing the gap on you. Pair this with the Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel for a massive reduction in recoil, significantly increasing your accuracy.

As you last longer in zombie matches and enter high-threat zones such as Tier 2 and Tier 3, you will have to deal with a higher number of challenging enemies. This means you must get off as many shots as possible without reloading. The 60-Round Drum accomplishes this, providing you with a ton of ammo without reloading, allowing you to rip through hordes of zombies.

Lastly, we have the Slate Reflector as the Optic, which I believe to be the best option for the SVA 545. It provides a clear vision for the player and a crosshair that is incredibly easy to use, leading to an increase in accuracy. It doesn’t zoom in very far, which isn’t a major downfall, considering zombies will mostly be near you in the latter half of the match.

That’s all you need to know about the best SVA 545 build for zombies! To prepare for the upcoming challenges, feel free to check out our other zombie builds, such as the best Holger 556 Zombies build.