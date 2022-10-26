Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord has recently been released on consoles after being on PC for quite some time. With the new release, many new players have joined in on the fun and may need clarification about some essential aspects of the game. One of the most critical aspects players need to excel in is increasing their income in-game. This guide will go over our top 3 ways to make money in Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord.

Best Ways to Make Money in Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord

There are multiple ways to get a large amount of money in this game. Some are quicker than others, while some require you to be toward the end game. We provided two ways for players early in the game and the last one for players who are farther in.

Smelting and Selling Weapons

Anytime you kill bandits or looters, which you should be doing to level up your troops, you will get a large amount of armor and weapons. You can then take these and sell them to your bank for a good amount of money. It would be best if you were smelting down the throwing and melee weapons rather than selling them, and tier 2 and tier 3 weapons smelted down will grant you materials that are worth around 400 to 600 Denars.

Fighting Other Armies

As a game heavily reliant on combat, this is a no-brainer. Increasing your army party size is essential in making this work. The same rules apply when smelting the weapons you receive from these armies. But also, becoming a mercenary when creating your character, you can align yourself with weaker armies allowing yourself to get a higher daily payout via influence. If you are high enough on your influence, you can sell all your nobles to the local taverns for another nice bump in income.

Taxes Using Skill Tree

This is more for the late game but can be a great way to get a large sum of money. As you grow in Fief across castles and cities, you’ll also grow in the amount of income you’ll receive from all of these Fiefs. That income will be heavily geared toward tax income, and more importantly, you can influence this number from your skills tree with perks from the steward line. This can increase tax from villages at a certain percentage or even tax increase from mines up to a whopping 50%. This is a great way to get a sizeable passive income into your bank as you continue to play.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.