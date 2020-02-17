Your BioShock trophies and achievements are just within reach with the help of this guide. No matter which platform you play on, BioShock is sure to reward you with a rich story, seamless gameplay, and — depending on your preferred gaming platform — trophies or achievements for completing milestones. Players of BioShock: Remastered, which was released with BioShock: The Collection in 2016, can earn additional rewards for their gameplay with the inclusion of the Challenge Room DLC.

The main set consists of 54 trophies for PS3/PS4 players, with one platinum trophy that can be earned by completing all of the non-DLC trophies before it. However, this achievement is not available for Xbox 360/Xbox One/PC gamers, so there are only 53 base achievements on those platforms. With BioShock: Remastered, players can earn 12 additional trophies and achievements, bringing the total PlayStation trophies up to 66 and the Xbox/PC achievements to 65. In order to not spoil the story for newer players, we have placed the hidden triumphs here.

Before we delve into these rewards, there are a few points worth mentioning, as they will greatly benefit players across platforms. For one, all trophies and achievements can be earned in a single play-through, but this will be a serious undertaking. However, there is a way to ease the process: you don’t need to complete the whole game on the Hard or Survivor difficulties with a nifty glitch discussed in this guide, which you can use to change the difficulty level at the end of the game, essentially allowing you to fool the system into believing you completed the game at the highest difficulty level.

As for a couple more tips: try to photograph your enemies as frequently as possible to ensure you complete all achievement-required research, and be sure that you explore each area to the fullest before you reach the final clash, because you will not be able to go back through the game to earn any exploration-related trophies or achievements after completing the game without restarting from the beginning. You should also save the game frequently ,and consider running two save files just to be sure you don’t have to restart the game to obtain all of the trophies (should you miss anything before entering the final boss fight). You can expect to spend between 15 and 25 hours on these triumphs.

BioShock Trophies and Achievements

Bronze

Completed Welcome to Rapture: Successfully complete the Welcome to Rapture Level.

Toaster in the Tub: Shock an enemy in the water.

Basic Inventor: Successfully invent at least one item.

Avid Inventor: Successfully invent at least 100 items.

Ammo Inventor: Successfully invent all possible ammunition types.

Bought One Slot: Purchase a Plasmid Slot or Tonic Slot in any track.

Maxed One Track: Purchase every slot in one of the Plasmid or Tonic tracks.

Maxed All Tracks: Purchase every slot in all four Plasmid and Tonic tracks.

Tonic Collector: Collect or invent 58 Tonics in the Physical, Engineering, and Combat tracks (53 is the total number of Gene Tonics in the game, but you must add 5 from the Plasmid Pack DLC for the reward).

Upgraded a Weapon: Acquire at least one weapon upgrade.

One Fully Upgraded Weapon: Fully upgrade one weapon.

Two Fully Upgraded Weapons: Fully upgrade two weapons.

Three Fully Upgraded Weapons: Fully upgrade three weapons.

Four Fully Upgraded Weapons: Fully upgrade four weapons.

Five Fully Upgraded Weapons: Fully upgrade five weapons.

Weapon Specialist: Acquire all upgrades for all weapons.

Researched a Splicer: Take at least one Research Photo of a Splicer.

Fully Researched Leadhead Splicer: Fully research the Leadhead Splicer.

Fully Researched Thuggish Splicer: Fully research the Thuggish Splicer.

Fully Researched Nitro Splicer: Fully research the Nitro Splicer.

Fully Researched Houdini Splicer: Fully research the Houdini Splicer.

Fully Researched Spider Splicer: Fully research the Spider Splicer.

Fully Researched Little Sister: Fully research the Little Sister.

Fully Researched Bouncer: Fully research the Bouncer.

Fully Researched Rosie: Fully research the Rosie.

Quality Research Photo: Take a research photo of the highest grade.

Prolific Photographer: Take at least one photo in every research group.

Research PhD: Max out all possible research.

One Successful Hack: Perform at least one successful hack.

Hacked a Safe: Successfully hack a safe.

Hacked a Security Bot: Successfully hack a Security Bot.

Hacked a Security Camera: Successfully hack a Security Camera.

Hacked a Turret: Successfully hack a Turret.

Hacked a Vending Machine: Successfully hack a vending machine.

Skilled Hacker: Successfully complete 50 hacks.

Lucky Winner: Hit the jackpot at a Slot Machine.

Dealt with Every Little Sister: Either Harvest or Rescue every Little Sister in the game. Tip: Rescue every Little Sister for the Silver reward below this subsection.

Seriously Good at This: Complete the game on the hardest difficulty setting. Tip: Refer to the guide posted as a tip below for the Gold trophy/achievement, “I Chose the Impossible.”



Silver

Historian: Find every Audio Diary.

Little Sister Savior: Complete the game without harvesting any Little Sisters.

Gold

A Man Chooses: Beat the game on survivor difficulty.

I Chose the Impossible: Beat the game on survivor difficulty without using a Vita-Chamber. Tip: Get your glitch on .



Platinum (PlayStation Only)

Obtain all other BioShock trophies (excluding those from the Challenge Room DLC).

Challenge Room DLC – Trophies and Achievements

Note: These are not required for the PlayStation Platinum Trophy.

Bronze

“The ‘I’ in Team” – Rescuer: Rescue the Little Sister in “The ‘I’ in Team.”

“The ‘I’ in Team” – Expert: Rescue the Little Sister in “The ‘I’ in Team” in under 3 minutes.

“The ‘I’ in Team” – Collector: Find all collectible roses in “The ‘I’ in Team.”

“The ‘I’ in Team” – Pacifist: Rescue the Little Sister in “The ‘I’ in Team” without destroying any Machine Gun Turrets.

“A Shocking Turn of Events” – Rescuer: Rescue the Little Sister in “A Shocking Turn of Events.”

“A Shocking Turn of Events” – Expert: Rescue the Little Sister in “A Shocking Turn of Events” in under 4 minutes.

“A Shocking Turn of Events” – Collector: Find all collectible roses in “A Shocking Turn of Events.”

“A Shocking Turn of Events” – Master Electrician: Charge up the Ferris Wheel 9 different times in “A Shocking Turn of Events.”

“ Worlds of Hurt ” – Rescuer: Rescue the Little Sister in “Worlds of Hurt.”

"Worlds of Hurt" – Expert: Rescue the Little Sister in "Worlds of Hurt" in under 15 minutes, on Medium or higher difficulty.

"Worlds of Hurt" – Collector: Find all collectible roses in "Worlds of Hurt."

Silver

“ Worlds of Hurt ” – Tough Guy: Rescue the Little Sister in “Worlds of Hurt” using only Plasmids, Tonics, the Wrench, and the Research Camera, on Medium or higher difficulty.

Hidden Trophies and Achievements

Secret triumphs for BioShock contain plot details that may be considered spoilers to new players. Due to this, you can find the game’s hidden trophies and achievements here.