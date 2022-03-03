You’ve likely been exploring a lot of Liurnia in Elden Ring lately and found yourself plenty of landmarks and loot as rewards for your intrepid searching. Naturally one of the most common encounters you’ll have is boss battles in this game. You’ll sometimes find areas that aren’t even legacy dungeons, caves, or catacombs, but rather just lifts or warp points that bring you directly to a deadly encounter with fearsome bosses. One such encounter is with Bols, Carian Knight, a fight that initiates after you discover Cuckoo’s Evergaol west of Raya Lucaria Academy. Read on for our guide on How to Beat Bols, Carian Knight in Elden Ring!

Bols, Carian Knight Boss Guide: How to Beat Bols in Elden Ring

Bols is a kitted-out troll with extra health, and you will find that although his attacks are quick, you can quickly get underneath and behind him and constantly chip away at his health. He is large and has powerful melee attacks, including one which generates a shockwave that can hit you more easily if you don’t dodge facing away from him. What makes Bols unique but still very manageable, is a signature sorcery he can use called Greatblade Phalanx, which makes large sword-shaped homing projectiles. The Phalanx can sometimes linger in the air instead of firing immediately, so stay ready to dodge or guard.

Once you defeat Bols, you’ll be rewarded with his Greatblade Phalanx sorcery to use as your own. This can act as a good attack for larger targets and adds to the fun repertoire of powerful offensive magic this game provides.

Once you defeat Bols, you'll be rewarded with his Greatblade Phalanx sorcery to use as your own. This can act as a good attack for larger targets and adds to the fun repertoire of powerful offensive magic this game provides.

Elden Ring was released on February 25, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.