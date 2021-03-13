Bravely Default 2: Shieldmaster Guide

Bravely Default 2 has its fair share of Jobs that focus on defeating an enemy fast and effortlessly, but the ironclad Shieldmaster is not one of them. Aiming at protecting your allies, a Shieldmaster is all about defense, and of course, shields. If you decide bringing this Job along with your party, rest assured the Shieldmaster is going to be the last one going down.

Shieldmaster guide and overview

The whole moveset of this tanky Job, focuses on protecting everyone in the party, while also increasing your defensive stats. Which in result means that don’t expect to defeat anyone as a Shieldmaster, except if you have a sub-job equipped filling those gaps.

Shieldmaster Abilities

Bodyguard: The user will step in to take damage in place of a selected ally, automatically adopting the default stance in the process. Dual Shields: Allows a shield to be equipped in each hand. Doing so increases aim by 100% – Passive/ 1 Slot Blinding Flash: Attempts to blind all targets – 14 MP cost The Courage to Resist: Defaulting does not increase BP, but does nullify all status ailments except slow, stop, and doom – Passive/ 1 Slot Crushed Ice: Perform a physical attack that’s extremely effective on frozen targets – 44 MP cost Reprisal: For five turns, 50% of any damage received by the user will also be inflicted on the attacker – 40 MP cost Defender of the People: Take up to three attacks in place of allies before the user’s next turn, automatically adopting the default stance in the process. Does not apply to attacks that target all allies. Heavy Hitter: Perform a physical attack on a target. The heavier the equipment in the user’s left hand, the greater the damage inflicted – 1 BP cost Bumblewhacker: Perform a physical attack that’s extremely effective on confused targets – 44 MP cost Fast Hands: Any speed reductions caused by equipment in either hand become speed bonuses instead – Passive/ 1 Slot No Guts, No Glory: Physical and magical defence increase with BP, but will also decrease when BP drop below zero – Passive/ 1 Slot The Gift of Wisdom: Donates 33% of the user’s maximum MP to a target. If MP is below 33% of maximum level, all available MP will be donated – 33% MP cost Super Heavy Hitter: Perform two physical attacks on a target. The heavier the equipment in both the user’s hands, the greater the damage inflicted – 2 BP cost Firmly Grounded: Boost MP and magical attack for three turns by an amount based on the user’s encumbrance. Any negative effects of being overburdened are ignored – 20% HP cost Harsh Reprisal: For three turns, 100% of any damage received by the user will also be inflicted on the attacker – 68 MP cost

Shieldmaster Specialities

Speciality I: Protect ally – The user will step in to take damage in place of allies who are close to death, automatically adopting the Default stance in the process. Certain status ailments may render this ability ineffective.

Speciality II: Chivalrous Spirit – Performing Protect Ally, Bodyguard or Defender of the People restores a little MP, and grants the user an additional BP.

Shieldmaster Weapon Affinity

Swords: C

Daggers: C

Axes: B

Spears: B

Bows: D

Staffs: D

Shields: S

Shieldmaster Overview

From the get go, you notice one thing in a Shieldmaster’s kit. The ability Dual Shields. Yes indeed, by having this passive skill equipped, you can dual wield Shields, becoming a literal fortress that can’t even be scratched. Of course, the offensive capabilities of the Job are fairly low like this, but as I mentioned above, a Shieldmaster is all about getting in front of attacks, enduring as much pain as possible.

Every other ability found in their skill tree, is to either increase their defenses and stats, or support their allies. That said, a Shieldmaster actually does have ways of inflicting damage to enemies, albeit not much. They do have the skill Heavy Hitter, which works very well depending on your weight, but having a sub-job like the Freelancer is even more beneficial, as it will enable your character to throw damaging abilities like the Body Slam. A fixed amount of damage will be inflicted based on the user’s encumbrance, which works fantastic for a Shieldmaster. As a bonus, it also delays the actions of the chosen target.

Shieldmasters are a very niche Job, that is underused in the grand scheme of things, due to not being able to damage enemies enough. This shouldn’t be the case, especially in Boss fights, as they are the literal best tanks in the game, tied only with Bastions for actual defensive power. Quite versatile as well in regards to Jobs to be paired with, as you can either fill missing perks with offensive or support types, or simply go nuts and add a Vanguard of a Bastion in to become unstoppable. Whenever you find a tough Boss fight you can’t pass through, just by having a Shieldmaster in your party will make things easier and simpler for you. Don’t overlook this Job, as it hides way more potential than you would think it has.

The creative Pictomancer is our next target, as this Shieldmaster guide has now reached its end, with the verdict of if you want at least one party member to be constantly alive, Shieldmaster is the Job you are looking for.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.