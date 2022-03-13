Are you looking for some Brookhaven Music codes? If you are, then you just found the right place to find them. Brookhaven RP is a replaying game that gives players a place to hang out with their friends and other players. Besides hanging out with their friends, players can explore the city, buy houses, drive many vehicles, go to other players’ houses, and even listen to their favorite music while cruising down the city.

Brookhaven RP is one of the biggest titles on the Roblox platform. The game was made back in 2020, and so far it has more than 16 billion visits, 12 million favorites, and 500 thousand active players on its servers. Posing as a giant within the platform when you consider that some games have a fraction of their visits and active players.

Brookhaven Music Codes (March 2022): Every Working Song Code in Roblox Brookhaven

All these music codes will allow players to access a wide library of music, featuring famous artists from many genres:

5925841720 – 2Pac – California Love

– 2Pac – California Love 186317099 – 2Pac – Life Goes On

– 2Pac – Life Goes On 225150067 – Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga

– Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga 1321038120 – Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes

– Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes 1894066752 – BTS – Fake Love

– BTS – Fake Love 5145539495 – Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It

– Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It 5315279926 – Tones and I – Bad Child

– Tones and I – Bad Child 4982789390 – The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

– The Weeknd – Blinding Lights 6833920398 – Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u

– Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u 614018503 – Pink Fong – Baby Shark

– Pink Fong – Baby Shark 6760592191 – Skill Sonic – Leave The Door Open

– Skill Sonic – Leave The Door Open 2623209752 – Ski Mask The Slump God – Nuketown

– Ski Mask The Slump God – Nuketown 6159978466 – Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me

– Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me 521116871 – Doja Cat – Say So

– Doja Cat – Say So 6606223785 – Dua Lipa – Levitating

– Dua Lipa – Levitating 4591688095 – Justin Bieber – Yummy

– Justin Bieber – Yummy 6403599974 – Kali Uchis – Telepatia

– Kali Uchis – Telepatia 5619169255 – The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

– The Weeknd – Save Your Tears 1003325030 – XXXTentacion – Carry On

– XXXTentacion – Carry On 1326909345 – XXXTentacion – Jocelyn Flores

– XXXTentacion – Jocelyn Flores 748726200 – Casi – No Limit

– Casi – No Limit 6657083880 – Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)

– Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (ft. SZA) 6815150969 – The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)

– The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber) 6177409271 – Kim Dracula – Paparazzi

– Kim Dracula – Paparazzi 7081437616 – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

– Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby 3340674075 – Lil Nas X – Panini

How to Redeem the Codes

To redeem any of these codes, you will need to follow the next steps:

Launch Brookhaven RP.

After all the assets have loaded in, you will need to get into any vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, you need to click on the speaker icon and enter any of the codes we showed you in this article.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.