Are you looking for some Brookhaven Music codes? If you are, then you just found the right place to find them. Brookhaven RP is a replaying game that gives players a place to hang out with their friends and other players. Besides hanging out with their friends, players can explore the city, buy houses, drive many vehicles, go to other players’ houses, and even listen to their favorite music while cruising down the city.
Brookhaven RP is one of the biggest titles on the Roblox platform. The game was made back in 2020, and so far it has more than 16 billion visits, 12 million favorites, and 500 thousand active players on its servers. Posing as a giant within the platform when you consider that some games have a fraction of their visits and active players.
Brookhaven Music Codes (March 2022): Every Working Song Code in Roblox Brookhaven
All these music codes will allow players to access a wide library of music, featuring famous artists from many genres:
- 5925841720 – 2Pac – California Love
- 186317099 – 2Pac – Life Goes On
- 225150067 – Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga
- 1321038120 – Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes
- 1894066752 – BTS – Fake Love
- 5145539495 – Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 5315279926 – Tones and I – Bad Child
- 4982789390 – The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
- 6833920398 – Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u
- 614018503 – Pink Fong – Baby Shark
- 6760592191 – Skill Sonic – Leave The Door Open
- 2623209752 – Ski Mask The Slump God – Nuketown
- 6159978466 – Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me
- 521116871 – Doja Cat – Say So
- 6606223785 – Dua Lipa – Levitating
- 4591688095 – Justin Bieber – Yummy
- 6403599974 – Kali Uchis – Telepatia
- 5619169255 – The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
- 1003325030 – XXXTentacion – Carry On
- 1326909345 – XXXTentacion – Jocelyn Flores
- 748726200 – Casi – No Limit
- 6657083880 – Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)
- 6815150969 – The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)
- 6177409271 – Kim Dracula – Paparazzi
- 7081437616 – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
- 3340674075 – Lil Nas X – Panini
How to Redeem the Codes
To redeem any of these codes, you will need to follow the next steps:
- Launch Brookhaven RP.
- After all the assets have loaded in, you will need to get into any vehicle.
- Once inside the vehicle, you need to click on the speaker icon and enter any of the codes we showed you in this article.
Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.