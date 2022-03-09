Are you looking for Build a Boat for Treasure codes? If you are, then you came to the right place. Build a Boat for Treasure is an adventure game released back in 2016. So far, the game has gathered around 2 billion visits, 5 million favorites, and around 30 thousand active players, player numbers that some AAA titles fail to gather.

This adventure game will let players build a ship and sail to unexplored locations looking for treasures and more. The game’s developers released some codes, allowing players to get some free items and currency, a practice that is becoming standard on the Roblox platform. Every month, Roblox developers are releasing more redeemable codes, allowing fans of their game to get some free items, premium currency, and more.

Build a Boat for Treasure Roblox Codes (March 2022): Free Blocks, Gold, and Items

Happy Valentine’s day – Redeem code for free blocks

– Redeem code for free blocks hi – Redeem for 5 Gold

– Redeem for 5 Gold Squid Army – Redeem for 22x Ice, 22x Gold

– Redeem for 22x Ice, 22x Gold =D – Redeem for 5 Gold

– Redeem for 5 Gold =P – Redeem for 5 Gold

– Redeem for 5 Gold chillthrill709 was here – Redeem code for free blocks

How to Redeem the Codes

To redeem any of these codes, you will need to follow the next steps:

Launch Build a Boat for Treasure.

Wait for all the assets to load in.

Click on the Menu icon on the right side of the screen.

Scroll down on the menu until you see a prompt to enter your codes and hit the claim button.

That is all you need to do if you want to claim any of the codes we are giving you. If you are on the hunt for some codes for games like Anime Fighters Simulator, Bee Swarm Simulator, and All Star Tower Defense, go to any of our articles, and we will show you some free redeemable codes.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.