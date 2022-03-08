Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (March 2022): Free Boosts, Fruit, Tickets, and More

Are you still looking for some Anime Fighters Simulator Codes? If you are, then you just landed in the right place. This game has gathered 700 million visits, 700 thousand likes, and over 50 thousand active on its servers right now. The adventure title made back in 2021 has a decent size audience, rivaling other games like Bee Swarm Simulator and Grand Piece Online.

Luckily for players, the Roblox title just released a new update today, bringing lots of changes, improvements, and bug fixes into the game. Besides this new update, the developers decided to give away some free redeemable codes to fans of the game. Letting them enjoy new items, bonuses, and more for free. This is a way for the developers to bring back old players that have lost interest in the title, giving players a reason to come back to this fun title and enjoy all the new content.

Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (March 2022)

PsychicCity —Redeem for a Boost

—Redeem for a Boost Sub2Codenex —Redeem for a 10 minute Luck Boost

—Redeem for a 10 minute Luck Boost Sub2Veyar —Redeem for a 10 minute Luck Boost

—Redeem for a 10 minute Luck Boost BronzePiece_ —Redeem for free boosts and rewards

—Redeem for free boosts and rewards RealDaireb —Redeem for free boosts and rewards

—Redeem for free boosts and rewards ToadBoi —Redeem for a 10 minute Luck Boost

—Redeem for a 10 minute Luck Boost Underworld —Redeem for free boosts and rewards

—Redeem for free boosts and rewards HalfBillion —Redeem for free boosts and rewards

—Redeem for free boosts and rewards sulley1m —Redeem for Luck Boost and Damage Boost

—Redeem for Luck Boost and Damage Boost 700klikes —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 2k22— Redeem for a reward

Redeem for a reward Christmas —Redeem for reward

—Redeem for reward otrademark —Redeem for a Divine Fruit

—Redeem for a Divine Fruit 1MilFaves—Redeem for Yen and XP Boosts

How to Redeem the Codes

To redeem any of the codes we gave you, you will need to launch the game and click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. A text box will show up, prompting you to enter the codes.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.