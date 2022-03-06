Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (March 2022): Free Honey, Buffs, and Tickets

Are you still looking for some Bee Swarm Simulator codes? If you are, then you just landed in the right place. The title created back in 2018 has gathered a huge following. Having more than 1 billion visits, 4.9 million favorites, and almost 35 thousand players.
The game lets you grow your swarm of bees, collect pollen and make honey. Besides that, players will be able to defeat dangerous beasts, complete tasks and get rewards, and get treasures scattered all over the map. Like many Roblox developers, Bee Swarm Simulator’s developers decided to give away some free redeemable codes to fans of the game. Allowing them to get some free items and bonuses, so if you are a fan of the game, you should check out all the codes and see what you can get.
Bee Swarm Simulator Codes
These are all the currently working Bee Simulator codes for Roblox.
- 500mil – Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost
- PlushFriday – Redeem for many rewards
- Roof – 5 Tickets
- 38217 – 5 Tickets
- Mocito100T – Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity
- RedMarket – Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost [must join group]
- Cubly – +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code
- Marshmallow – 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee
- SecretProfileCode – Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff
- Sure – Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey
- Teespring – Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee
- Wax – 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey
- Wink – Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph
- Buzz – 5,000 Honey
- Nectar – 5,000 Honey
- Bopmaster – 5 Tickets
- Cog – 5 Tickets
- Connoisseur – 5 Tickets
- Crawlers – 5 Tickets
- CarmensAnDiego – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)
- Luther – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)
- Dysentery – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)
- Jumpstart – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)
- Troggles – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)
- 10mMembers – Redeem for many free items
- MondoOutage – Redeem for many rewards
- Banned – Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!
- 1MLikes – Redeem code for free stuff!
- WordFactory – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)
- Millie – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)
- BeesBuzz123 – 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans
- ClubBean – Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) [must me in Bee Swarm Simulator Club]
- ClubConverters – 10x Micro-Converters [must be in club]
- Discord100k – Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets
- GumdropsForScience – 15x Gumdrops
How to Redeem the Codes
To redeem all the Bee Simulator Codes, you will need to take the following steps:
- Launch Bee Swarm Simulator.
- After all the assets have loaded in, you will have to click on the gear icon on the left side of the screen.
- After clicking the icon, a window will show up, prompting you to enter any of the codes.
That is all you have to do to redeem the codes and get your free rewards. If you are still looking for some codes for games like All Star Tower Defense, Anime Run, and Airport Tycoon, go to any of our articles, and we will take you towards some free stuff.
Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.