Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (March 2022): Free Honey, Buffs, and Tickets

Are you still looking for some Bee Swarm Simulator codes? If you are, then you just landed in the right place. The title created back in 2018 has gathered a huge following. Having more than 1 billion visits, 4.9 million favorites, and almost 35 thousand players.

The game lets you grow your swarm of bees, collect pollen and make honey. Besides that, players will be able to defeat dangerous beasts, complete tasks and get rewards, and get treasures scattered all over the map. Like many Roblox developers, Bee Swarm Simulator’s developers decided to give away some free redeemable codes to fans of the game. Allowing them to get some free items and bonuses, so if you are a fan of the game, you should check out all the codes and see what you can get.

Bee Swarm Simulator Codes

These are all the currently working Bee Simulator codes for Roblox.

500mil – Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost

– Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost PlushFriday – Redeem for many rewards

– Redeem for many rewards Roof – 5 Tickets

– 5 Tickets 38217 – 5 Tickets

– 5 Tickets Mocito100T – Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity

– Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity RedMarket – Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost [must join group]

– Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost [must join group] Cubly – +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

– +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Marshmallow – 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

– 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee SecretProfileCode – Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

– Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff Sure – Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey

– Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey Teespring – Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee

– Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee Wax – 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey

– 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey Wink – Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph

– Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph Buzz – 5,000 Honey

– 5,000 Honey Nectar – 5,000 Honey

– 5,000 Honey Bopmaster – 5 Tickets

– 5 Tickets Cog – 5 Tickets

– 5 Tickets Connoisseur – 5 Tickets

– 5 Tickets Crawlers – 5 Tickets

– 5 Tickets CarmensAnDiego – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

– Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Luther – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

– Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Dysentery – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

– Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Jumpstart – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

– Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Troggles – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

– Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) 10mMembers – Redeem for many free items

– Redeem for many free items MondoOutage – Redeem for many rewards

– Redeem for many rewards Banned – Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

– Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff! 1MLikes – Redeem code for free stuff!

– Redeem code for free stuff! WordFactory – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

– Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Millie – Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

– Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) BeesBuzz123 – 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans

– 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans ClubBean – Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) [must me in Bee Swarm Simulator Club]

– Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) [must me in Bee Swarm Simulator Club] ClubConverters – 10x Micro-Converters [must be in club]

– 10x Micro-Converters [must be in club] Discord100k – Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets

– Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets GumdropsForScience – 15x Gumdrops

How to Redeem the Codes

To redeem all the Bee Simulator Codes, you will need to take the following steps:

Launch Bee Swarm Simulator.

After all the assets have loaded in, you will have to click on the gear icon on the left side of the screen.

After clicking the icon, a window will show up, prompting you to enter any of the codes.

That is all you have to do to redeem the codes and get your free rewards.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.