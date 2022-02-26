Roblox Anime Run Codes List (February 2022)

Are you still looking for some Roblox Anime Run codes? if you are, then you came to the right place. Anime Run lets you race against your friends while playing as your favorite anime characters through action-packed randomly generated courses. The game has around 7 million visits, and its future looks promising, so players should keep an eye on this Roblox title.

Roblox hosts hundreds of free-to-play and paid titles on its platform, and many of them gather thousands of active players every day. Some developers have been releasing redeemable codes for a while now, enabling players to get free currency, items, bonuses, and much more. Now Anime Run players will get a chance to enjoy these free bonuses and get back to racing against their friends.

Roblox Anime Run Codes

RAGEMODE – Redeem code for free Shards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free Shards (NEW) INFINITEMODE – Redeem code for 500 Shards (NEW)

– Redeem code for 500 Shards (NEW) DRIP – Redeem code for a Spin

– Redeem code for a Spin release – Redeem code for 500 Shards

– Redeem code for 500 Shards betarelease – Redeem code for 3 Spins

How to Redeem the Codes

Launch Anime Run.

After the game loads in all its assets look for a Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.

Click on the Twitter icon, that will prompt you to enter one of these codes.

If you are still on the hunt for some codes for games like Airport Tycoon, Anime Ninja War Tycoon, and Attack on Titan: Vengeance, go to any of our articles, and we will give you some free codes. Some codes may already be expired, but that is how it goes when it comes to free redeemable codes.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.