Are you looking for some Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes? If you are, then you just landed in the right place. Roblox has one of the biggest libraries of games right now, and thousands if not millions of players go back to the platform every day. Playing hundreds of free-to-play and paid games like Arsenal 2, and Grand Piece Online.

Many Roblox developers give players a chance to get items and bonuses through free redeemable codes, and now Anime Ninja War Tycoon’s developers are doing the same. Now players will be able to get some free items and currency by redeeming these free codes. Every month, Roblox developers release hundreds of codes, giving players a reason to go back to their titles and enjoy them with new items and more. Now, Anime Ninja War Tycoon players can do the same.

Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon Codes

HAMURA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels

– Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels KAGUYA – Redeem code for 300 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 300 Diamonds HAGOROMO – Redeem code for 500 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 500 Diamonds Christmas – Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen

– Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen gift – Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi snowman – Redeem code for 100 Diamonds

How to Redeem the Codes

If you do not know how to redeem any of these codes, you will have to follow the next steps:

Launch Anime Ninja War Tycoon.

Once the game has loaded in all its assets, you need to click on the gear icon on the left side of the screen.

At the bottom of the menu, a text box will appear, prompting you to enter any of these codes and redeem them.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.