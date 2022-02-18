Roblox Anime Punching Simulator Codes (February 2022)

Are you looking for some Roblox Anime Punching Simulator codes? If you are, then you came to the right place. This Roblox experience was released not too long ago. In this short window of time, the game has gathered a large player base. With around 32 million visits, 76 thousand likes, and over 30 thousand active players, the game’s future looks promising to say the least.
Fans of the game will be able to redeem lots of free codes. Receiving free currency and more. A lot of Roblox developers have adopted this practice, allowing players to get some free items and keeping them engaged with the community.
Anime Punching Simulator Codes
- 65KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts (NEW)
- 22MVISITS – Redeem code for Free Boosts (NEW)
- FAIRY – Redeem code for Free Boosts
- OPENSAMU – Redeem code for Free Boosts
- 55KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts
- 50KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts
- 20MVISITS – Redeem code for Free Boosts
- 80KFAVS – Redeem code for Free Boosts
- GonGonLindao – Redeem code for 1250 Energy
- tigretvgems – Redeem code for 2x Gems Boost
- TigreTv – Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost
- 16MVISITS – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost
- 45KLIKES – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost
- 70KFAVS – Redeem for 2x Practice Boost
- HUNTER – Redeem for 2x Practice Boost
- 14MVISITS – Redeem for Free Boosts
- Dreamzinho – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 40KLIKES – Redeem for Free Boosts
- HERO – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 35KLIKES – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 50KFAVS – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 10MVISITS – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 30KLIKES – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 8MVISITS – Redeem for Free Boosts
- BOLINHOBLOX – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 25KLIKES – Redeem for Free Boosts
- VAGNERGAMES – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 15klikes – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 4MVisits – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 2MVISITS – Redeem for Free Boosts
- 10KLIKES – Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost
- 5KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- 1MVISITS – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- MASTER – Redeem code for Free Energy
- 500KVISITS – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- 250kvisits – Redeem code for a 2x Energy Boost
- 80KVISITS – Redeem code for 2x Practice Boost
- 1KLIKES – Redeem code for a Free Boost
- Release – Redeem code for 250 Energy
How to Redeem Anime Punching Simulator Codes
After launching the game, you will need to click on a small blue chat icon on the left side of the screen. A text box will pop up, allowing you to enter any of the codes we shared with you.
