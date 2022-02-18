Are you still looking for some Roblox Anime Attack Simulator codes? If you are, you landed in the right place. The Roblox title released in September of 2021 has gathered a considerable following. Having more than 4 million visits, 14 thousand likes, and 25 thousand favorites. The relatively new title has made its impact on the Roblox platform, competing with other well-known titles. This time, fans of the title are will be able to get some free in-game items and bonuses.

Anime Attack Simulator developer decided to follow the same practices other developers have adopted. Now players will be able to redeem some free codes to get free currency, allowing new and old players to access expensive items and more. This trend has become a common practice among Roblox developers, allowing players to get some free bonuses on their favorite titles.

Roblox Anime Attack Simulator Codes

200k – Redeem code for 750 Yen & 500 Scrolls (NEW)

– Redeem code for 750 Yen & 500 Scrolls (NEW) 500likes – Redeem code for 950 Yen & 100 Scrolls (NEW)

– Redeem code for 950 Yen & 100 Scrolls (NEW) ATTACK – Redeem code for 75 Yen & 50 Scrolls

– Redeem code for 75 Yen & 50 Scrolls RELEASE – Redeem code for 50 Yen & 20 Scrolls

How to Redeem Anime Attack Simulator Codes

If you do not know how to redeem these free codes, we will gladly help you. You will need to:

Launch Anime Attack Simulator.

Click on the Twitter icon, on the left side of the screen.

Enter any of the codes on the text box.

Press confirm.

That is all you need to do to enjoy these free rewards. If you are looking for more free codes for games like Anime Clickers Simulator, Slayers Unleashed, Project Hero, and Reaper 2, go to any of our articles. We will show you all the codes you need.