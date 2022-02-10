Are you looking for some Roblox Project Hero codes? If you are, you landed in the right place. Project Hero managed to gather a lot of visits and favorites on their page. Right now, the game has around 5.1 million visits and around 115 thousand favorites.

Project Hero developers are following the same trends as other developers and started to give out free redeemable codes for their game. Now players get a chance to earn free bonuses, premium currency, and more. This new trend is nothing but good news for players. This is the perfect opportunity for Project Hero fans to get the items they need and deserve.

Roblox Project Hero Codes (February 2022)

THANKSFORNEWCODE – free stuff

– free stuff VERSIONV42NEW – free stuff

– free stuff ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET – stat reset

– stat reset NEWESTCODE – stat reset

– stat reset NEWVERSION42 – 20 free spins

– 20 free spins NEWESTSPINS – 15 spins

– 15 spins SHYUTDOWNCODE – free spins

– free spins VILLAIN4REEPUPDATE – villain reputation

– villain reputation STATRESETUPDATE4 – stat reset

– stat reset EXPCODE1 – experience points

– experience points EXPCODE2 – experience points

– experience points EVERYTHINGPATCHED

THANKSFORPATCH – free spins

– free spins NEWSPINS35 – free spins

– free spins STATRESET35 –

– VILLAINREP – reputation

– reputation CODEENJOY – ten spins

– ten spins MOBILEISLIVE – five spins

– five spins UPDATEISOUT – stat reset

– stat reset NEWUPDATE – spins

– spins COOLCODE – spins

– spins CHRISTMAS – stat reset

– stat reset CODEY – spins

– spins 75KLIKES – spins

– spins 70KLIKS – spins

– spins 3MVISITS – five spins

– five spins SPINSYES – ten spins

How to Redeem Project Hero

If you are new to redeeming codes on Project Hero, we will teach you how to redeem them.

Launch the game. After hitting the play button, you will need to find the “codes” button. When hitting the play button, a text prompt will show up. That is where you will need to enter all the codes.

