Are you still looking for some Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator codes? If you are, you just landed in the right place. Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator has gathered a reasonable following since its launch back in 2021. This game is one of the many experiences players can interact with free of charge. Roblox still is the gaming platform of choice for millions of players and games like this are the ones that keep players from migrating to other platforms.

At the time of writing this, Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator has more than 8.5 million visits and over 81 thousand favorites on its official page. Something to admire coming from a free-to-play title in a platform like Roblox. Many Roblox developers choose to release their games with premium currency and paid cosmetic items, allowing them to monetize their projects. Some of them go even further and let players get free items through redeemable codes every few weeks, letting players get currency and premium items free of charge.

Luckily, for Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator fans, its developer did the same and released a few codes, letting players get some currency and bonuses.

Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator Codes

puppet – Redeem code for 100 Coins

– Redeem code for 100 Coins 15KLIKES – Redeem code for 15 minutes of 2x Sell & 250 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 15 minutes of 2x Sell & 250 Diamonds UPDATE1 – Redeem code for 200 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 200 Diamonds COWBOY – Redeem code for 200 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 200 Diamonds 5KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 mins of 2x SELL and 100 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 10 mins of 2x SELL and 100 Diamonds RELEASE – Redeem code for 5 mins of 2x Sell & 100 Coins

– Redeem code for 5 mins of 2x Sell & 100 Coins SHINY – Redeem code for 50 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 50 Diamonds FREECASH – Redeem code for 75 Coins

Some of these codes may already be expired, but this is how it usually goes when it comes to free codes and items. If you do not know how to redeem these codes, we will tell you how to do it.

How to Redeem Roblox Bank Robbery Simulator Codes

After opening the game, players will have to click a Twitter icon that is on the right side of the screen. After clicking the icon, players will have to put the codes in and wait for their rewards.

