Are you still looking for some Roblox Clicker Simulator codes? If you are, then your search ends here. In less than six months, Clicker Simulator has gathered more than 20 million visits and currently has around 30 thousand active players on its servers.

The game launched in September of 2021, and since then, many players have been having fun and populating their servers. Like many Roblox and Free to Play titles, the developers have released some free codes. Giving new and veteran players a chance to earn free items and premium currency.

Roblox Clicker Simulator Codes List (February 2022)

50klikes – Redeem for 5 hours of double luck

– Redeem for 5 hours of double luck 30klikes – Redeem for 2 hours of double luck

– Redeem for 2 hours of double luck 20KLIKES – Redeem for Auto Hatch 3 Hours

– Redeem for Auto Hatch 3 Hours freeautohatch – Redeem for Free Auto Hatch

– Redeem for Free Auto Hatch 10KLikes – Redeem for 2x Click Boost 1 Hour

– Redeem for 2x Click Boost 1 Hour UPDATE4HYPE – Redeem for 2x Luck Boost 1 Hour

– Redeem for 2x Luck Boost 1 Hour 2022 – Redeem for 2022 Champion Pet

Some of these codes may already be expired, but this is how it goes when it comes to free items and codes in games. If you do not know how to redeem these free codes, we will tell you how to in our next section.

How to Redeem Clicker Simulator Codes

To redeem any of the previously mentioned free codes you just need to follow a couple of steps:

Launch the game. After everything is loaded in, you need to click on the menu button on the left side of the screen. After clicking on the menu button, a Twitter icon (a white bird on a blue background) will appear. You will need to click the icon, and a text box will prompt you to enter the free code.

That’s it, after entering and redeeming the free code, all the bonuses should be applied to your character. If you are looking for more free codes for games like Anime Clicker, King Legacy, and Orb Simulator, go to any of the links and we will take you to more free stuff.

Roblox is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, IOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2022