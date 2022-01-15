Roblox Anime Clicker Codes January 2022

Roblox has a significant number of Anime games within the platform that players will be able to gravitate towards for those who want to immerse themselves within the experiences. One particular game that has been gaining traction recently is ‘Anime Clickers‘ which like many other games on the platform has its fair range of codes to utilise and redeem for extra rewards. This guide article will take you through all of the working and available Roblox Anime Clickers codes.

Working Roblox Anime Clickers Codes

The codes that are available to redeem are listed below and these range from getting additional Yen and boosts for your character in the game. The codes to use within Roblox are:

ClickBoost – Redeem for 5 Minutes 2x Click Boost

ClickingPower – Redeem for 5 Minutes 2x Click Boost

FeelingLucky – Redeem for 10 Minutes 2x Luck Boost

LikeYenBoost – Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Yen Boost

LuckyLikeGoal – Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck Boost

MonsterYen – Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Yen Boost

Release – Redeem for 1,000 Yen in total

SpradenCapped – Redeem for 5 Minutes 2x Yen Boost

SuperClicks – Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Click Boost

TitanicLikeGoal – Redeem for 5 Minutes of 2x Click Boost

These are all of the available working codes for the Roblox world which will net you the rewards that you are looking for. There are numerous other Roblox experiences with codes attached for you to redeem.

How to Redeem the Codes

Firstly to redeem the codes you will have to launch ‘Anime Clickers’ from within Roblox, afterwards, when it loads, look for the Twitter button on the right side of the screen and press it. You will get a box to input the codes, hit enter on it to receive your reward!

It should be noted that you have enter the code exactly as it is shown on this list.

Your rewards will now all be present for you. Will you be using these Roblox Anime Clickers codes this month?

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.