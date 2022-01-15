Roblox Orb Simulator Codes January 2022

Roblox has a diverse number of experiences to discover and enjoy throughout the platform. A particular experience that players have been going to frequently is known as ‘Orb Simulator‘. This experience allows you as the player to collect a vast range of ‘orbs’ that will unlock different worlds for you to explore and different wands at the same time. There are even pets to collect and more. The Roblox world has had a great player interest and looks to have kept players returning to the experience time and time again. This guide article will take you through all of the working and available Roblox Orb Simulator Codes.

Working Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

The codes that are available to redeem are listed below and these range from getting additional coins, gems, and pets for your character in the game. The codes to use within Roblox are:

1KLIKES – Redeem for 1000 Gems

CDTV – Redeem for the ‘CDTV’ pet

RELEASE – Redeem for 500 Coins for your character

RUSSO – Redeem for the ‘Russo’ pet

These are all of the available working codes for the Roblox world which will net you the rewards that you are looking for. There are numerous other Roblox experiences with codes attached for you to redeem.

How to Redeem the Codes

Firstly to redeem the codes you will have to launch ‘Orb Simulator’ from within Roblox, afterwards, when it loads, look for the large button with the word ‘codes’ on it at the left side of your screen, press it and you will get a box to input the codes, hit enter on it to receive your reward!

It should be noted that you have enter the code exactly as it is shown on this list.

Your rewards will now all be present for you. Will you be using these Roblox Orb Simulator codes this month?

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.