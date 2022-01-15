Roblox King Legacy Codes January 2022

Roblox has seen its fair share of unique new experiences for the community with Roblox builders always seeking to create the best in-game worlds there is for players to joyfully explore. One of these examples is the King Legacy game developed by Roblox builder: ‘Thai Piece’. The game has had a whopping 1.1+ billion visits as of the time of writing, so it is clear to see that the game has amassed a great deal of attention from players around the world. There is a great number of codes in this experience and the working Roblox King Legacy codes will be listed in this guide for you to use.

Working Roblox King Legacy Codes

The codes that are available to redeem are listed below and these range from getting additional ‘beli’s’, gems, and more for your character in the game. The codes to use within Roblox are:

550KLIKES – Redeem for a stat reset for your character

1MFAV – Redeem this code for 5 gems

DinoxLive – Redeem for 100k ‘beli’

Peodiz – Redeem for 100k ‘beli’

THXFOR1BVISIT – Redeem for 3 gems

Update3 – Redeem for 3 gems

These are all of the available working codes for the Roblox world which will net you the rewards that you are looking for. There are numerous other Roblox experiences with codes attached for you to redeem.

How to Redeem the Codes

Firstly to redeem the codes you will have to launch ‘King Legacy’ from within Roblox, afterwards, when it loads, look for the small cogwheel for the settings underneath the health bar. Press on the settings and look for the word ‘codes’ in the settings and press on it and then you will get a box to input the codes, hit enter on it to receive your reward!

It should be noted that you have enter the code exactly as it is shown on this list.

Your rewards will now all be present for you. Will you be using these Roblox King Legacy codes this month?

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 15th, 2022