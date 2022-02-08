Are you still looking for some Roblox Anime Dimensions codes? If you are, you came to the right place. Anime Dimensions has more than 360 million visits and over 770 thousand favorites, but that’s not it. More than 9 thousand players are populating their servers. Making this fighting game a worthy competitor on the Roblox platform.

Not too long ago, the game passed the 710 thousand likes mark, and it’s almost at 800 thousand likes at the moment. The developers stated that if the game went over 710 likes, they would release some free codes. Letting players get free items, currency, bonuses, and more. Well, the developers kept their promise and released more than a couple of free codes.

Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes

PETS – Redeem code for a Free Pet (NEW)

– Redeem code for a Free Pet (NEW) SEVENHUNDREDYEET – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW)

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW) CONTENTDELETED – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 680BOOSTO – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 12345670 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 650KNOICE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more UPDATE17 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 660SPOOK – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 2022GIFT – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more XMASGIFT – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more UPDATE16 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 630KNICE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 620KSOMEHOW – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 610KFTW – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 300MVISITS – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more CHRISTMASUPDATE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more ALL590BOOSTS – Redeem code for All Boosts for 20 Minutes

– Redeem code for All Boosts for 20 Minutes 5ITS8FREE0 – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boost.

These codes were released not too long ago, so every one of them should work just fine. Like many other redeemable codes, these may expire after a while, so you better hurry up and claim every code you can. If you do not know how to redeem one of them, we will tell you how to in a second.

How to Redeem Anime Dimensions Codes

To redeem any of these codes, you must follow a couple of steps:

Launch the game. After everything has loaded in, you must click on the small Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. After clicking the icon, a prompt will appear, allowing you to enter a redeemable code.

