Are you still looking for some Roblox Anime Dimensions codes? If you are, you came to the right place. Anime Dimensions has more than 360 million visits and over 770 thousand favorites, but that’s not it. More than 9 thousand players are populating their servers. Making this fighting game a worthy competitor on the Roblox platform.
Not too long ago, the game passed the 710 thousand likes mark, and it’s almost at 800 thousand likes at the moment. The developers stated that if the game went over 710 likes, they would release some free codes. Letting players get free items, currency, bonuses, and more. Well, the developers kept their promise and released more than a couple of free codes.
Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes
- PETS – Redeem code for a Free Pet (NEW)
- SEVENHUNDREDYEET – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW)
- CONTENTDELETED – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 680BOOSTO – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 12345670 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 650KNOICE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- UPDATE17 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 660SPOOK – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 2022GIFT – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- XMASGIFT – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- UPDATE16 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 630KNICE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 620KSOMEHOW – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 610KFTW – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- 300MVISITS – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- CHRISTMASUPDATE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more
- ALL590BOOSTS – Redeem code for All Boosts for 20 Minutes
- 5ITS8FREE0 – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boost.
These codes were released not too long ago, so every one of them should work just fine. Like many other redeemable codes, these may expire after a while, so you better hurry up and claim every code you can. If you do not know how to redeem one of them, we will tell you how to in a second.
How to Redeem Anime Dimensions Codes
To redeem any of these codes, you must follow a couple of steps:
- Launch the game.
- After everything has loaded in, you must click on the small Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.
- After clicking the icon, a prompt will appear, allowing you to enter a redeemable code.
If you are still looking for some free codes for games like Arena Tower Defense, Arsenal, Grand Piece Online, and Bank Robbery Simulator, you can go to any of our articles, and we will take you towards some free stuff.