Roblox Anime Clickers Simulator Codes (February 2022)

Are you still looking for some Roblox Anime Clickers Simulator Codes? If you are, you came to the right place. The game created in 2019 has gathered a considerable amount of fans and an active player base. So far, the game has around 28 million visits and over 6 thousand active players. Luckily for Anime Clicker Simulator fans, the developers have something stored for everyone.

Recently, the game’s developers released update 32 adding some new content into the game. Giving players a new reason to come back into the title and experience all the new items and features available. Besides this update, the developers released some free redeemable codes, so fans will be able to get some free bonuses and items.

Roblox Anime Clickers Simulator Codes

X2CLICKS80K (new code)

(new code) DemonClicker – Free Yen and Click Boosts – New Code

– Free Yen and Click Boosts – FeelingLucky – A free 2x Luck Boost for 10 minutes

– A free 2x Luck Boost for 10 minutes TitanicLikeGoal

SuperYen

LikeYenBoost – 2x Yen Boost for 10 minutes

– 2x Yen Boost for 10 minutes ClickingPower – A 2x Click Boost for 5 minutes

– A 2x Click Boost for 5 minutes ClickBoost – A 2x Click Boost for 5 minutes

– A 2x Click Boost for 5 minutes SpradenCapped – 2x Yen Boost for 10 minutes

– 2x Yen Boost for 10 minutes SuperClicks – A 2x Click Boost for 5 minutes

A 2x Click Boost for 5 minutes LuckyLikeGoal – 2x Luck Boost for 10 minutes

2x Luck Boost for 10 minutes MonsterYen – 2x Yen Boost for 10 minutes

– 2x Yen Boost for 10 minutes Release – 1,000 free yen (the in-game currency)

How to Redeem Animer Clickers Simulator Codes

To redeem any of these codes, you just need to click on the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen. After clicking on that icon, a text prompt will show up. That is where you will enter the codes.

