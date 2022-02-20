Roblox Anime Storm Simulator Codes (February 2022)

Are you looking for some Roblox Anime Storm Simulator Codes? If you are, then you came to the right place. Anime Storm Simulator is one of many Roblox adventure titles focused on anime characters and lore. Allowing players to carry out intense battles with characters of their favorite franchises. The game has gathered around 6 million visits, more than 20 thousand likes, and 54 thousand favorites so far. The adventure title created in August of 2021 managed to get itself to a place among many popular titles that share the same thematic. It is impressive how much can a title accomplish in such a short window of time.

The developers decided to share some redeemable codes with all players, allowing them to get some currency for free. This is something that many developers are doing, and it is nothing but good news for fans. Fans of the game can now get some interesting rewards for free. These are all the working Roblox Anime Storm Simulator codes in February 2022.

Roblox Anime Storm Simulator Codes

tenkamazing – Redeem for Yen and Gems

– Redeem for Yen and Gems 5000KL1kes – Redeem for Yen and Gems

– Redeem for Yen and Gems sushiwashere – Redeem for 1K Yen and 100 Gems

– Redeem for 1K Yen and 100 Gems Release!!! – Redeem for 1K and 100 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Storm Simulator

To redeem any of these codes, you will need to follow these steps:

Launch Anime Storm Simulator.

After the game has loaded in every asset, you will need to click on the “Codes” button on the left side of the screen.

Enter any of the previously mentioned codes and hit the claim button.

