Are you looking for some Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes? If you are, then you came to the right place. Demon Slayer RPG 2 is a game based on the popular anime series called Demon Slayer, made by Koyoharu Gotouge. This game will let fans of the anime defeat demons of the night or betray humanity for more power. Players will be able to fight, explore, grow their character. Unlocking different techniques and abilities.

This Roblox game was released back in 2020. Right now it has over 100 million visits, around 700 thousand favorites, and more than 2000 players on its servers. Now fans of the game will be able to get some free boosts and bonuses through some free redeemable codes the developers have released, so if it is been a while since the last time you played, make sure to join a server and redeem all these codes before they expire.

Demon Slayer RPG 2 Roblox Codes (March 2022): Free Resets and Items

!42kSubsBreathingReset – Redeem for a Breathing Reset

!42kSubsNichirinColorReset – Nichirin Color Reset

!42kSubsEXPBoost – Redeem for an EXP boost

!300klikesRaceReset – Redeem for a Race Reset

!300klikesDemonArtReset – Redeem for a Demon Art Reset

!100milvisitsNichirinColorReset – Redeem for a Nichirin Color reset

!100milvisitsEXPBoost – Redeem for an EXP boost

!42kSubsRaceReset – Redeem for a Race Reset

!42kSubsDemonArtReset – Redeem for a Demon Art Reset

!300klikesBreathingReset – Redeem for a Breathing Reset

!300klikesNichirinColorReset – Redeem for a Nichirin Color Reset

!300klikesEXPBoost – Redeem for an EXP boost

!100milvisitsRaceReset – Redeem for a Race reset

!100milvisitsDemonArtReset – Redeem for a Demon Art reset

!100milvisitsBreathingReset – Redeem for a Breathing reset

How to Redeem Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes

To redeem any of these codes, you will need to paste them on the chatbox and hit the enter key. Once you claim the codes, the chatbox may say invalid code, but all the boosts and bonuses claimed will be added to your character.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.