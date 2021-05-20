Call of Duty Warzone: All 80’s Action Heroes Challenges and Rewards

The ’80s Action Heroes event is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing famous characters like John Rambo and John McClane into Verdansk and Black Ops Cold War. The Rambo and Die Hard bundles are available in the store, but there are other free rewards players can earn by completing challenges in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. This event works similarly to past Warzone events, featuring challenges spread across Warzone and Black Ops Cold War multiplayer that reward a special weapon blueprint if you complete the full set. Here’s a breakdown of all the ’80s Action Heroes challenges and rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone.

All Call of Duty: Warzone ’80s Action Heroes Challenges

There are 18 total challenges for the ’80s Action Heroes event spread evenly between Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Completing all nine Warzone challenges rewards the Ignition blueprint for the Pellington, while completing all nine Black Ops Cold War challenges unlocks the Flamebearer blueprint for the DMR 14. Here are all 18 challenges and their respective rewards.

Comic Savior (Calling Card) – In Warzone, earn First Blood by being the first member of your squad to get a kill.

– In Warzone, earn First Blood by being the first member of your squad to get a kill. Bomb! (Charm) – In Warzone, get 15 kills with Explosive weapons or Lethal equipment.

– In Warzone, get 15 kills with Explosive weapons or Lethal equipment. Cosmic Traveler (Emblem) – In Warzone Power Grab, collect 50 dog tags.

– In Warzone Power Grab, collect 50 dog tags. Proper Grip (Sticker) – In Warzone Power Grab, reach the final circle 5 times.

– In Warzone Power Grab, reach the final circle 5 times. Player One (Calling Card) – In Warzone, Eliminate 25 enemy gadgets during the Arms Deal Public Event.

– In Warzone, Eliminate 25 enemy gadgets during the Arms Deal Public Event. Blaaarrghhh (Emblem) – In Warzone, survive a jump to the ground from the top of Nakatomi Tower.

– In Warzone, survive a jump to the ground from the top of Nakatomi Tower. Pay Phone (Charm) – In Warzone, complete any one of the three side missions at Nakatomi Tower.

– In Warzone, complete any one of the three side missions at Nakatomi Tower. Action Packed (Calling Card) – In Warzone, collect 3 Rambo POW Dog Tags.

– In Warzone, collect 3 Rambo POW Dog Tags. Chaotic (Sticker) – In Warzone, get 3 kills with the Combat Bow Killstreak.

– In Warzone, get 3 kills with the Combat Bow Killstreak. Glamour Shot (Calling Card) – Complete 7 matches in Multiplayer or Zombies ’80s Action Heroes playlists (much reach Round 5 in Zombies to count).

– Complete 7 matches in Multiplayer or Zombies ’80s Action Heroes playlists (much reach Round 5 in Zombies to count). Robot Tank (Arcade Game) – In an ’80s Action Heroes playlist, win Multiplayer matches or survive until Round 15 in Zombies a total of 3 times.

– In an ’80s Action Heroes playlist, win Multiplayer matches or survive until Round 15 in Zombies a total of 3 times. Apex Gator (Watch) – In an ’80s Action Heroes playlist, get a total of 100 Elimination in Multiplayer or Slaughter Medals in Zombies.

– In an ’80s Action Heroes playlist, get a total of 100 Elimination in Multiplayer or Slaughter Medals in Zombies. Shoulder Fire (Sticker) – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Have a Blast! Medals by getting kills with explosives.

– In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Have a Blast! Medals by getting kills with explosives. Blasting Heat (Calling Card) – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Become War Medals while using automatic weapons.

– In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Become War Medals while using automatic weapons. Summer Palm (Charm) – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Light Em Up Medals while using the Death Machine.

– In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Light Em Up Medals while using the Death Machine. Head Hero (Sticker) – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 This is Personal Medals while using Melee weapons.

– In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 This is Personal Medals while using Melee weapons. Purple Fury (Emblem) – Get 3 kills without dying in Multiplayer or earn Jackrabbit Medals in Zombies a total of 10 times.

– Get 3 kills without dying in Multiplayer or earn Jackrabbit Medals in Zombies a total of 10 times. Steve (Charm) – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 10 Chopped Up Medals while using the Tomahawk.

If you complete all nine challenges in either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War, you will receive an additional reward for finishing the entire set. Both bonus rewards are weapon blueprints.

Ignition (Weapon Blueprint) – Complete all 9 Warzone Event Challenges.

– Complete all 9 Warzone Event Challenges. Flamebearer (Weapon Blueprint) – Complete all 9 Cold War Event Challenges.

The ’80s Action Heroes event is available now in Call of Duty: Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer and Zombies modes are currently free to access on all platforms so everyone can get these challenges done, even if they don’t own the game. Along with these challenges, there are also new POIs on the map in Warzone and new modes to try out in Black Ops Cold War. There’s a lot to see and do during this event, and it looks like it will last for quite some time. Once the event ends, however, the challenges and rewards will be gone for good. The same goes for the Rambo and Die Hard bundles too, so act fast if you want all the ’80s-themed rewards.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.