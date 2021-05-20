The Combat Bow is an all-new Killstreak in Call of Duty: Warzone, and it’s required to complete a challenge for the new ’80s Action Heroes Event. The Combat Bow has been available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for quite some time, but the weapon has now made its way into Verdansk as a part of the ongoing event. This bow launches an explosive-tipped arrow capable of disabling vehicles and dealing high damage to enemy players. This Killstreak only appears in certain areas, though. Here’s how to get the Combat Bow in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Get the Combat Bow in Warzone

The Combat Bow can be obtained from chests in Rambo Survival Camps. This Killstreak is not a guaranteed drop every time, but it has a very high chance of dropping from one of the chests at a camp. You can see the location of all 10 Survival Camps on the map below.

These camps are also the locations where you can find Rambo POW Dog Tags, which are needed for another ’80s Action Heroes challenge. These tags can also be turned in at the new CIA Outpost for a reward, so be sure to pick them up if you see them. The Combat Bow Killstreak looks just like any other Killstreak, so it should be easily recognizable among the loot that you get from the crates.

Once equipped, you can fire a few arrows from the Combat Bow before the Killstreak expires. It launches explosive arrows, so it’s great for taking out vehicles or squads of enemies. It doesn’t do enough damage to eliminate a fully armored player with a single arrow though, so be ready for a firefight if you choose to engage someone. To complete the ’80s Action Heroes challenge involving the bow, you only need to get 3 kills. They don’t have to be in the same match, so take your time with this challenge. Other players will be dropping at the Survival Camps to complete the event challenges anyway, so there won’t be any shortage of targets to eliminate with the Combat Bow.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.