Call of Duty Warzone: How to Get Rambo POW Dog Tags

The ’80s Action Heroes event is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone, and one of the new challenges requires players to find 3 Rambo POW Dog Tags somewhere in Verdansk. These Dog Tags appear in new locations based on the Rambo films, and they can be found all over the map. There are 10 locations where these tags can appear, and only one Dog Tag will appear in each location, so you’ll probably have to fight some other players to get to the tags first. You only need three to complete the challenge, though. Here’s where to find Rambo POW Dog Tags in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone Rambo POW Dog Tags Locations

Rambo POW Dog Tags can be found at Survival Camps across the map. These camps replace various normal campsites throughout Verdansk and are an homage to Rambo: First Blood Part 2. Each camp contains one Fallen Soldier Tag, and you need three in total to complete the challenge. You can see the locations of every Survival Camp on the map below.

Only one person can pick up the tag, so you’ll have to be the first one to reach it if you want to make any progress for the challenge. Even if you’ve already completed the challenge, the Survival Camps still have a ton of great loot. There are a handful of chests inside the structure and a few scattered outside. These chests also have a super high chance of dropping the all-new Combat Bow Killstreak, which is required for another ’80s Action Heroes challenge. The Fallen Soldier Tags also have another use outside of the challenge. One of the buildings in the aircraft hangars near the Airplane Factory has been converted into a CIA Outpost for the ’80s Action Heroes event, and you can bring any tags you collect to this building for a reward.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.