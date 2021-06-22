Call of Duty: Warzone: June 22 Update Patch Notes (MG 82 Nerf)

The June 22 update is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing balance adjustments to two very popular weapons. Along with some bug fixes, the main focus of the June 22 Warzone update is the MG 82 nerf. The LMG will now have a lower damage output, increased vertical and horizontal recoil, and lower headshot and chest damage multipliers. The new Nail Gun is also mentioned in the patch notes, but it hasn’t received any changes yet. Raven Software is keeping a close eye on it, however. Here’s everything new with the Call of Duty: Warzone June 22 update.

Call of Duty: Warzone June 22 Update Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY Some thoughts on Perks… We are exploring all avenues in terms of changes to provide ‘fair’ and ‘reactable’ counterplay options to Dead Silence. A decision like this must be made carefully especially considering how it may destabilize other aspects of the game. We cannot promise anything at this moment but as we close in on an appropriate solution, we will share more details. Sit tight.



WEAPONS Light Machine Guns MG 82 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29 Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27 Maximum Damage range decreased by 20% Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2 Upper Chest multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1 Extremities multiplier decreased from 1 to .9 Vertical and Horizontal Recoil increased We had envisioned the MG 82 (BOCW) as a short to mid-range Light Machine Gun given its relatively fast handling, mobility, and rate of fire. However, it also retained many powerful LMG traits like damage profile, bullet velocity, and magazine size all while having negligible recoil. These factors in combination created one of the most dominant weapons to land in Verdansk. Do not be deceived by the magnitude of these changes. The damage per magazine and rate of fire is still top tier so we expect the MG 82 to remain viable.

Submachine Guns Nail Gun (BOCW) We will be keeping a close eye on the Nail Gun (BOCW). We feel it kills about a bullet faster than we would like. With extremely low rate of fire Weapons, they can be on a razor’s edge of balance wherein missing a single shot can turn an incredibly fast Time to Kill into one of the slowest in its class. This is not the case with the Nail Gun (BOCW) now, but if it required an additional bullet to kill and nothing else changed, it likely would be. So, we may push and pull on some of its functionality to ensure that it fulfills its role as a highly mobile, close range, full-auto dominator that can rival shotgun TTKs but rapidly wanes in efficacy the further enemies are from you. They are just nails after all.



BUG FIXES Fixed an issue that was causing some Players to have to restart the game in order to unlock a gifted Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue causing tier skips to not apply properly when receiving a gifted Battle Pass Bundle.

Fixed a locked control room door in Salt Mine that was killing Players instantly upon contact.

Fixed an issue causing Players to lose control of their Operator after walking through a Red Door if another Player had previously died while going through it.

Fixed an issue where using some QBZ-83 (BOCW) Blueprints would cause Players to crash.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.