Black Ops Cold War – How to Unlock the MG 82

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is welcoming back a familiar LMG, but not one ever seen in the Black Ops series. Here’s a hint: the LMG first appeared in Ghosts and later cropped back up in Advanced Warfare.

The MG 82, previously known as the Ameli, is a light machine gun with improved aiming speed, moderate recoil and damage, and increased ammo capacity. Given the lack of LMG love in Black Ops Cold War since launch, a new addition to the weapon category is likely to appease some fans.

Here’s how the MG 82 can be obtained.

How to Unlock the Swiss K31

The MG 82 is available at Tier 15 in the Season 4. The LMG is available to both free and paid tracks of the Battle Pass. COD Points aren’t necessary to acquire the light machine gun, but the premium currency can expedite the process. The 2,400 COD Point Battle Pass purchase option will toss in 20 Tier skips, resulting in the instantaneous unlock of the MG 82 for immediate leveling. For reference, the standard Battle Pass costs 1,000 COD Points.

Check out our guide for the C58 if assault rifles are more your style in the fully automatic category.

Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.