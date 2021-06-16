Black Ops Cold War- How to Unlock the Nail Gun

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 marks the return of one of the series’ most unusual weapon. Last seen in Black Ops 3, this repurposed power tool put the final nail in many players’ coffins.

That’s right, the Nail Gun is back. The precursor to the DIY 11 Renovator has joined Black Ops Cold War, giving operators the option to use a piece of equipment beyond the use intended by the manufacturer.

As Treyarch puts it, “this slow-firing, highly mobile power tool uses compressed air to launch fast-moving projectiles that deal high damage at close range.” Better yet, the special SMG will only take three hits at close range to eliminate an enemy in Multiplayer.

If you’re looking to blend the best of TimTheTatman and Tim the Tool Man, here’s what you need to do.

How to Unlock the Nail Gun

To unlock the Nail Gun, players must complete in-game challenges in either Multiplayer or Zombies, or purchase a Blueprint bundle from the Store. The exact challenges required are currently unknown. We will update this guide with the specifics when the weapon drops.

However, we do know that the Framework Bundle is the premium purchase option coming to the Store that is housing the weapon. The bundle will provide the following:

Puncture Wound Nail Gun

Switcheroo Finishing Move

Horrible Timing Watch

Celebratory Smoke Gesture

2 Tier Skips

The gnarly look of the Puncture Wound Nail Gun cosmetic sure makes a strong argument for its purchase. But you will have to decide if novelty is worth your hard-earned money.

Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.