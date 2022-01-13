Update 1.51 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone Pacific, and players can expect several bug fixes and balance changes in this update. This patch arrives alongside the Season 1 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which adds a new SMG to the game along with an Attack on Titan crossover. The Warzone update includes adjustments for multiple assault rifles and several attachments and weighs in at roughly 4.8 GB on PlayStation and 5.1 GB on Xbox. PC players will have to download 3.9 GB for this patch. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.51.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.51 Patch Notes

Modes

Vanguard Plunder

We’ve curated a 1940’s take on the tried, tested and well loved mode… Plunder! Drop in now to reexperience Plunder with the WWII ruleset that you’ve seen across other Vanguard game modes – but this time where Cash extraction is no longer a given. The spoils of war are now in your hands, so take what’s yours!

Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues causing instability on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. More fixes to come.

Fixed an issue that was causing crashes on the PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue with the Packed Powder Attachment where it was increasing Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue with the Double Barrel (VG) where its Akimbo Gun Perk was not properly decreasing Damage.

Fixed an issue with the Submachine Gun Alpha (VG) where its VDD 189mm Short Barrel was incorrectly affecting Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue with the Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) where its SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic would envelop the screen while firing.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to return from the Gulag with an incorrect Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked from the Gunsmith screen while accessing Custom Loadouts during a match.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect visual assets to appear for certain Store Bundle previews.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect description text to appear for certain Operators.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear below cross-platform friends on the Social menu.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Calling Cards.

Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.

Fixed an issue preventing the “Get 3 Wins as Francis” Operator Mission from tracking progress.

Fixed an issue causing the Caldera Victory Exfil cinematic to end prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing the Match Summary button to not work.

Fixed an issue causing Tactical Insertion to not appear in the Field Upgrades menu.

New Known Issues

Xbox Home Button: Players are reporting an issue where pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game may cause instability.

Clan Tags: Players are reporting that typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅) may cause instability.

Weapons

New Weapons

Welgun Submachine Gun (VG) Heavy full-auto SMG with lethality and range for short to medium-range engagements.



Weapon Adjustments

There are several changes pertaining to ‘Visual Recoil’ below. Though the systems that comprise ‘Visual Recoil’ are complex, we will be using the term loosely to describe the effects of camera or Weapon movement that may not be directly tied to its Recoil behavior.

» Assault Rifle «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Visual Recoil decreased

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Recoil decreased Recoil Deviation decreased

AS44 (VG) Initial Recoil decreased Recoil Deviation decreased

NZ-41 (VG) Recoil Deviation decreased slightly Recoil ramp-up now occurs one bullet later



» Shotgun «

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Hip Spread increased slightly



Attachments

» Ammo «

Cooper Carbine (VG) Compressed Rounds Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.04, down from 1.05 Visual Recoil decreased slightly



» Barrel «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) VDD 760mm 05B Visual Recoil decreased Cooper Carbine (VG) 22″ Cooper Custom Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 1.2, down from 1.3

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen’s 705mm Royal No longer removes Damage Falloff Now multiplies Damage Range by 1.5, up from 1 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.36, down from 1.37

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Krausnick 317mm 04B Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 6.4%



» Gun Perk «

Double Barrel (VG) Akimbo Hip Spread Accuracy decreased by 40%, down from 32%



» Magazine «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Visual Recoil decreased

Cooper Carbine (VG) .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Move Speed increased by 4% ADS Speed increased by 1% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3 Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.17, down from 1.2 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.19, down from 1.21



» Muzzle «

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Mercury Silencer Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.07, up from 1.048 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.03, up from 1.013 MX Silencer Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.049, up from 1.036 Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Mercury Silencer Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.05, up from 1.035 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.02, up from 1.01 Visual Recoil decreased slightly MX Silencer ADS Speed decreased by 5.1%, up from 4% Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.065, up from 1.03

Einhorn Revolving (VG) M97 Full Choke ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85 A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.



» Rear Grip «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Pine Tar Grip ADS Speed decreased by 4.9%, up from 4% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.1 Rubber Grip Now decreases Idle Sway Control by 5% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.047

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Polymer Grip Visual Recoil decreased slightly



» Stock «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Krausnick S11S Folding Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Cooper Carbine (VG) Removed Stock Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.11, down from 1.3 Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.09, down from 1.1 Visual Recoil decreased

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Removed Stock Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 6.4%, down from 7.6% VDD Hunter Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 5.6%, down from 7.6%



» Underbarrel «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Carver Foregrip Visual Recoil decreased M1941 Hand Stop Visual Recoil decreased

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Carver Foregrip Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.093 Visual Recoil decreased slightly M1930 Strife Angled Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 1.012

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Carver Foregrip ADS Speed decreased by 5%, up from 4% Hip Spread Accuracy increased to 1.03, down from 1.04 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.025, up from 1.016 Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.072, up from 1.065 Visual Recoil decreased slightly M1941 Hand Stop Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.049 Idle Sway Control now decreased by 10% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.048 Visual Recoil decreased slightly



Operator

New Operator

Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes: S.O.T.F. Trident Acquire Isabella via featured Bundles, set for launch during Season One.



Store

New Bundle

Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle

This 10-item Store Bundle includes: “Survey Corps” Legendary Operator Skin “History” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Ymir Curse” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Titan Piercer” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Secret Keeper” Epic Charm “One Hot Potato” Rare Sticker “Wings of Freedom” Rare Emblem “Steel Cut” Legendary Finishing Move “Ultrahard Steel” Legendary MVP Highlight “Vertical Maneuver” Legendary Highlight Intro



Downloads

The mid-season update will have a download size of approximately 5 GB for those who own the free-to-play console version of Warzone and are currently on the latest updates.

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 4.8 GB

PlayStation 4: 4.8 GB

Xbox One Series X / S: 5.1 GB

Xbox One: 5.1 GB

PC: 3.9 GB (Warzone Only) 8.0 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)



NOTES:

PC users will also need 14 GB of additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

Remember, the Vanguard download is not necessary if you are only playing Warzone, and vice versa.

Furthermore, for a smaller overall file size, Players can choose to uninstall/remove other data packs if they are no longer needed.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.