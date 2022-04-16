Can Oddish Be Shiny? Pokemon GO April 19 Spotlight Hour Guide

The latest Spotlight Hour that is coming to Pokemon GO will feature the always spunky Oddish. The Poison and Grass-Type Pokemon from the first generation region, Kanto. The Spotlight Hour takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 with a different Pokemon having the focus of the event each time it comes around.

April 19 Spotlight Hour Guide for Pokemon GO and Can Oddish Be Shiny?

If you catch an Oddish during this Spotlight Hour, you will earn 2x the normal Catch Stardust earned from catching a regular Pokemon. This means that players who are short on Stardust for powering up and evolving their little Oddish should definitely take part in this Spotlight Hour.

Oddish has a chance to be shiny during this Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. Shiny hunters will have an increased number of Oddish to hunt through to find their shiny Oddish. However, the odds of finding a shiny Oddish itself have not increased. Gloom, and eventually Vileplume or Bellossom, can also be shiny once evolved or caught.

Best Stats for Oddish in Pokemon GO

Here are Oddish’s normal stats in Pokemon GO:

Max CP: 1,228

Max HP: 113

Attack: 131

Defense: 112

Stamina: 128

By analyzing your Oddish’s Individual Values (IVs) through the difference between its CP total and the maximum CP at each level, you can find how many more you have to go to reach the maximums. Here are the maximum CP at different levels:

Level 15: 526 CP

Level 20: 702 CP

Level 30: 1,053 CP

Level 40: 1,228 CP

Pokemon GO trainers can evolve their new Oddish into Gloom with 25 Candies.

Be sure to be on the lookout for next week’s spotlight hour on April 26 with Sunshine Form Cherrim which you can earn twice as much Catching XP during the event.

Be sure to check out our other Pokemon GO guides where we cover anything and everything Pokemon GO-related from shiny Pokemon to the latest events in the game. Have fun out there and catch as many Oddish as you can!

Pokemon GO is available now for mobile devices.