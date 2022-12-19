Cinderace will be the second 7-star Tera Raid boss that players will go up against in a limited-time event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The second Unrivaled Pokemon is not going down without a fight, so people are definitely going to want to catch it. The thing is, with an opponent this strong, can you catch it? More importantly, can you catch more than one Cinderace in the Tera Raid event?

Can You Catch More Than One Cinderace in the Tera Raid Event?

Unfortunately, you can only catch one Cinderace for the duration of this event. It does not matter if this Pokemon is encountered solo or in a group. Once you have caught at least one Unrivaled Cinderace, all future ones won’t even prompt the choice in doing so.

This was also exhibited in the Charizard event that just concluded earlier this year. Why this is the case may leave people confused. Perhaps it’s because of the Pokemon’s rarity right now. It’s technically not in the Paldean Pokedex and can’t be obtained through normal and legitimate means. You can’t even encounter these Pokemon out in the wild.

The only other technical way you can get another Cinderace (this applies to Charizard as well), is if you breed your newly caught Pokemon with a Ditto. Of course, you’ll end up with a Scorbunny and maybe not all the IVs (if your Ditto doesn’t have perfect IVs).

Just because you can’t catch another Cinderace in a raid with the perfect IVs and the mark doesn’t mean you shouldn’t partake in the Tera Raid entirely. You will still be able to reap the rewards like the possible Bottle Caps, valuable sellables, and other post-battle goodies. You can also help people who haven’t fought it get a free level 100 and powerful Pokemon.

This Tera Raid event will happen between December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023. The second chance to do so will be between January 13 to January 15, 2023.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022