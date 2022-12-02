Can You Catch a Shiny Charizard in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The seven-star Charizard Tera Raids provide ample challenge for even the most skilled trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and players are keen to see their favorite first-gen dragon in the newest mainline title. However, for shiny hunters who may have used Tera Raids to hunt in the past, finding a shiny Charizard may be on the cards. The already-elusive nature of the species means that finding a shiny one would unlock a new level of bragging rights, but it’s not going to be as easy as many hunters would hope. Read on to find out whether you can locate a Shiny Charizard in your game.

Is Charizard Shiny-Locked in Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, to those on the desperate hunt for a seven-star shiny Charizard, the Unrivaled encounter is shiny locked; you can’t find a Shiny while participating in the event. The Charizard appearing in raids across the Paldea Region for every player is the same, so no shiny variations are spawning for any player. Each Charizard you’ll meet during the event will have six perfect I.Vs, be male and have the mightiest mark alongside having a Dragon Tera-Type.

However, if you are desperate to get ahold of a Shiny Charizard during your time with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, only the Charizards showcased during the event are shiny-locked. So, you can still get a shiny by breeding down and trying to hatch a Shiny Charmander through the Masuda Method. Unfortunately, since Charizard or any members of the evolution line don’t spawn in the wild, there’s no way to utilize the mass outbreak and picnic reset method, so you’ll need to rely solely on the Masuda method to try and harness a shiny. Of course, this method means your hatchling may not have any perfect IVs, and it won’t have the mightiest mark like the first Charizard you catch, but having a shiny of a Pokemon that doesn’t spawn in Paldea is a valuable addition to any collection.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022