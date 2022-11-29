How To Reset Current Mass Outbreaks In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gamers hoping to score the perfect Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may need a bit of patience when it comes to Mass Outbreaks. While there are plenty of ways to exploit these specific types of encounters, such as setting up a Picnic Table until you find the shiny of choice, there are a few other ways to ensure that it’s exactly the Pokemon gamers have been searching for.

While the Mass Outbreaks will normally reset after a full day, there is a way to jump around and change which Pokemon will spawn, giving players searching for their dream Magikarp an opportunity to finally find it. Follow along and learn how to manipulate the world around you for the perfect Mass Outbreak Spawns!

How To Change Mass Outbreak Spawns In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first thing that gamers will want to do is suspend the current software being played by pressing the Home Button on their controller of choice. After that, they will want to keep the game open and navigate to the Settings Menu on their Nintendo Switch.

Opening up Settings, players will want to scroll down to System, and press that open. After doing so, find the “Date and Time” option, and opening that will take us to our next step.

After entering this menu, the first thing players will want to do is Desycnronize the Time and Date from the Internet. After that, scroll down and select Date and Time, where you will see something similar to the photo above. Change the date one month in advance, as it will completely shuffle the Mass Outbreaks around, and give players a chance to see what has changed.

With experimentation, it seems that changing the date a month into the past or future will allow gamers to see a whole new smattering of monsters, however, if they would like to experiment with a few days at a time, that can also work well. Through personal attempts, the month method seemed to work more often and with more success.

After that, opening the game once more while still suspended, the map will change before your eyes, allowing trainers the chance to examine the map and see what new Pokemon are available for these outbreaks. If Trainers still don’t spot what they are looking for, going back and following the steps above will give them another opportunity to try this out again.

While gamers are still waiting on the first big patch to address some of the more blatant issues that this game has been dishing out, exploits like these will allow those early adopters to get their hands on their favorite Pokemon quickly and easily, as these methods may be patched out in the future.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

