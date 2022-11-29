Pokémon Picnic Reset Shiny Hunting Guide: Get Guaranteed Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Hunting is a challenge most trainers face during their time with any mainline Pokemon title, and since Pokemon spawn in the overworld within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the process of encountering a shiny feels a lot easier but is still a challenge if you don’t know the best methods to do so. As a result, trainers are finding all-new ways to approach Shiny Hunting in Paldea and utilizing tools you wouldn’t necessarily think of. Picnic Resetting is one of the most popular, which uses the mass outbreak mechanic of the game and almost guarantees a shiny Pokemon depending on how committed you are, so read on to find out how you can master the art of the Picnic Reset.

How to Picnic Reset Shiny Hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first step to shiny hunting with the Picnic Reset method is to find a mass outbreak on your map. The mass outbreaks available to your game will change each day, so if you can’t find a species you want to Shiny Hunt, you can always change the date on your switch and try the next day. Once you’ve located a mass outbreak, start knocking out Pokemon with the Let’s Go mechanic. You must knock out a chain of at least 60 of the same species of Pokemon with no interruptions from other species, or you’ll have to begin the process again. At around thirty Pokemon K.Os, a notification will suggest that the number of Pokemon is slowly decreasing, so try not to let it put you off continuing until 60. After defeating 60, save your game, and you will begin to Picnic Reset.

To Picnic Reset, you need to pitch a picnic and immediately take it down. Each time you set up a picnic, you will reset the Pokemon spawning in the overworld, which is why following this method during a mass outbreak is so efficient. As around 20 Pokemon spawn per reset, your odds of finding a shiny are massively increased rather than encountering a single Pokemon at a time. Of course, it may take a handful of Picnic Resets before encountering a Shiny since the odds of encountering one with this method are still 1/1365. Still, these odds will increase per reset, given how many Pokemon you meet at a time.

With the Picnic Reset method, it’s easier to hunt a larger Pokemon with an apparent shiny variation than a species like Tadbulb or Sinistea since you’ll spend a lot of time inspecting each spawn. In addition, it’s best to pitch your Picnic in the center of an outbreak to ensure you can swiftly check every Pokemon around you before repeating the process. Unfortunately, there’s no way to determine how many times you’ll need to repeat the process, but as with any method of Shiny Hunting, you have to hope luck is on your side. To make the process slightly smoother, you can utilize any shiny hunting sandwich recipes or complete your Dex to receive the Shiny Charm, boosting your odds even further. Hopefully, you’ll walk away with a new Pokemon to showcase.

