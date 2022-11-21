When is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Going to be Patched?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally here, and as most players who have been playing know, it does not perform well. With tons of FPS drops and slow-motion, buggy battles, fans of the series are frustrated with the highly anticipated title. That said, we are hopeful that Game Freak will make up for their lack of effort behind the problems with a patch in the coming week or month. This is everything we know about an upcoming patch, even though it has yet to be officially announced.

When will Game Freak Patch Scarlet and Violet?

Game Freak has yet to respond to the issues regarding the latest entry, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a track record for patching their games. While performing incredibly well over Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Legends Arceus had its own bugs, but Gamed Freak fixed them quickly. This gives us hope that the developer behind the game won’t just push this situation to the side.

Within a week, Game Freak patched what was holding Pokemon Legends Arceus back, and if that is telling the fans anything, then we should be hopeful to see the same time frame for Scarlet and Violet. Scarlet and Violet may take more than one patch to rise to the level fans expect and deserve, so it will most likely take longer to see all the current issues disappear. Again, this is all a prediction and should be taken with a grain of salt.

There are ways to fix the current issues, to hold you over until a patch eventually comes. Players can reset their consoles and the games app periodically to help the game perform at a higher level. Feel free to check out our guide on how to do so here, so you can relieve yourself of the frustration all of us gamers are experiencing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022