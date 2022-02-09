Pokémon Legends Arceus Update 1.0.2 Patch Notes – Fixes Cherrim Catching Issues

Pokémon Legends: Arceus update 1.0.2 has just been released. While no new content was added to the update, there were numerous issues fixed that will make for a more pleasant gameplay experience. One of these issues was a glitch involving the capture of Cherrim, a rare Pokémon that was nearly impossible for most players to catch before now.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Update 1.0.2 Patch Notes

The new update, as reported on Nintendo’s official support website, was released on Feburary 8th, 2022. Every change from the update is a fix regarding a certain issue, including:

An issue where the screen would freeze upon retrieving a lost satchel while a player sent their Pokémon into the field.

An issue where an important event for a main story mission would not play. The patch notes do not state which mission this is, likely for the sake of avoiding spoilers.

An issue where players obtained certain Pokémon twice rather than once. This glitch involves Legendary Pokémon, and could prevent players from catching other specific Pokémon as well; this would make it so players could not complete the game.

An issue involving the capture of Cherrim.

The Cherrim issue is particularly notable. The issue in question occurred when Cherrim changed form. Normally, Cherrim is found in its Overcast Form, but it will change into its Sunshine Form during the daytime. It was this form change that caused the problem; upon changing form, Cherrim would be impossible to catch. This issue was caught by the official Pokémon support team, and a fix was rolled out soon after.

This issue was troublesome even for players that only sought to complete side quests. One of the many requests in Pokémon Legends: Arceus required players to complete Cherrim’s Pokédex entry. While there were numerous ways to do so, one of those methods – catching a Cherrim during daytime – was rendered impossible due to this glitch. Now that it’s been fixed, players won’t need to worry about this method being prevented in the future. In case a similar issue occurs, though, players should be aware that it’s still possible to simulate this method by evolving Cherubi during the daytime. Doing that will count as “catching” another Cherrim, allowing players to avoid the issue entirely.

Getting such a quick update to address these issues is promising for the future of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is clear that a lot of time is being spent to ensure the game’s quality stays up to standard. If future issues occur, one can likely expect the developers to resolve them as soon as possible.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.