Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the opportunity to catch a wide variety of Pokémon scattered throughout the region of Hisui, all featuring their own main strengths, looks, and abilities. With that said, among the wide array of Pokémon available, the Grass-type Cherrim is among the most interesting and unusual ones, thanks to the fact that both his looks and his personality change depending on the time of the day. Now, to make sure that you can add the peculiar and charismatic Pokémon to your roster as soon as possible, here’s where you can catch a Cherrim in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Cherrim in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Pokémon Legends Arceus players can catch a Cherrim by going to either Lonely Spring, Fabled Spring, or Primeval Gotto, all of which are located on Coronet Highlands. You can also find the Pokémon by going to either The Heartwood area, located on Obsidian Highlands, or in the Gapejaw Bog area, located on Crimson Mirelands. To recap, here are all the locations in which you can find a Cherrim in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Gapejaw Bog, Lonely Spring, Fabled Spring, Primeval Gotto, and The Heartwood.

As Cherrims don’t spawn easily and are extremely rare to come by, it might take you a while to actually find one so be sure to take your strongest team so that you can face all the wild Pokémon present as you look for them. It’s also important to point out that a few players claim to have found Cherrims by hitting trees while inside an area affected by a space-time rift.

Now that you know where to catch a Cherrim in Pokémon Legends Arceus, don’t forget to check out where to catch Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig as well as where to catch the Generation four Dark-type Mythical Pokémon Darkrai in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2022