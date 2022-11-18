How to Reset Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You may be one player who has decided that you don’t like the starter Pokemon you chose and want to switch. Or maybe you need help with your FPS in-game, like most gamers playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Whatever the issue, there is an easy solution to get this taken care of by resetting your game. If you are wondering how to get this done correctly, look no further, as we have covered the steps you need to take.

Steps to Reset Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet

There are a few ways to reset the game, each being quite simple, almost taking no time at all. These include resetting the game to start a new journey, creating a second save, or executing a soft reset. The steps are listed below.

Start a New Game

Head to System Settings Click Data Management Click Delete Saved Data Select your Nintendo Switch profile Hit Confirm Restart Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Select New Game

Start a Second Save

Head to System Settings Select Users Select Add User Fill out the required information Create a new Nintendo Account or use your existing one for the new save. Run Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with your profile and run a new game.

Execute a Soft Reset

While in-game, hit the X button to bring up the menu. Click Main Menu. Select Options. Turn off your Autosave feature. Press the home button on your switch. Restart Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by closing the app.

Now that you know how to start a new game or help improve your FPS, you can enjoy Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There is so much to explore and a wide array of Pokemon available to hunt down and catch. Players can even find some in trees! Once you can build your Pokedex to a substantial amount, learn how to trade your Pokemon with some friends with the game’s new trading system.

Want to know what lies ahead? Check out all the final bosses and teams of all the main story paths!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022