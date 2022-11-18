Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been walking through the expansive overworld of the Paldea region and likely wondering how to catch the Pokemon who are hanging out on trees. Instead of learning about how to craft ‘fly’ in the experience, others have been keeping their sights set on goals closer to the ground. The trees of the region offer a lot, not so much in their appearance but more so in what can be found on them such as nifty Pokemon making the trees their homes. This article will take you through how to catch Pokemon on trees in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Catching Pokemon on Trees in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In order to catch Pokemon on trees, when you spot one of them situated on a tree, simply press and hold ZL (left trigger) to open the aiming mode. Aim with the Poké Ball of your choice and position your aim towards the Pokemon which is happily minding its own business in the tree. Throw the Poké Ball towards them and then when it hits the Pokemon you will be entered into the usual battle mode with Pokemon.

From there, you can proceed with the normal battle and bring the health of the Pokemon down to then continue and try to catch them with a Poké Ball. This means that you will be able to take advantage of all of your learned strategies already even when parking in battles with the Pokemon that can be found on trees.

How Common Is It to Find Pokemon on Trees?

You are not going to find a Pokemon awaiting you on absolutely every single tree in the game. Instead, it is likely that you run across a few of them every so often. This means that you will need to keep a close eye out for any sneaky Pokemon hiding in some of the trees.

When you catch some of those Pokemon you may even want to work out when you can trade with other players so you can give your friends some of the more hidden Pokemon that you caught from the trees.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available right now for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022