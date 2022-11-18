How to craft Fly (TM 097) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fly has always been a beneficial move to teach your Pokmon in the Pokemon franchise, so it’s no surprise that trainers are keen to repeat the process in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the method of acquiring this move differs from what trainers are used to. Rather than collecting TMs exclusively across the map, players can craft them by collecting a variety of materials across the map to coincide with which move they are looking to create. As a result, Fly is one of the most sought-after, so read on to find out which materials you need to craft it.

Everything you Need to Craft the Fly TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To craft the Fly TM, you must collect feathers from bird Pokemon. You’ll need to face Squawkabilly, Bombirdier, and Rufflet in battle to collect their feathers, alongside gathering a mass of League Points before you can craft. You will need 5,000 LP, 3 Squawkabilly Feathers, 3 Bombirdier Feathers, and 3 Rufflet Feathers to prepare the TM, and then you are free to teach your Pokemon the move and take to the skies. Luckily, collecting feathers from Pokemon isn’t too challenging once you know where they spawn, but League Points will probably be the hardest to collect out of the required materials.

How you collect League Points depends on which storyline you follow during your time with the game. Starfall Street boss battles put thousands of points on the line each time you defeat one, which makes it much easier to farm for points, but if you aren’t taking the Starfall route, then there are a few other ways you can maximize your League Point output. In addition, you’ll gather materials from other Pokemon you battle during your journey through Paldea, all of which can be exchanged for League Points for your next TM craft. Luckily, there is a considerable variety of Pokmon ready to battle in the overworld of Paldea so that Pokemon Materials won’t be in short supply, and you’ll be able to craft Fly in no time.

Pokemon Scarlet and areolet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022