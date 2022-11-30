Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s highly anticipated 7-star Mightiest Mark Charizard Raid is set to debut in a few days, giving players the chance to add the Kanto fan-favorite to their squads. But taking into account that the raid is set to be the hardest challenge to ever come to the megahit, here are the best Charizard Tera Raid Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Charizard Tera Raid Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Given the fact that the Mightiest Mark Charizard featured in the 7-star Raid will be a Fire/Dragon Type Pokémon with a Dragon Tera-type, the best Pokémon for the fight will be either a Fairy-type or Water/Fairy-type. The latter of which will be able to also lower the damage of most of Charizard’s truly devastating Fire attacks.

We also recommend that you make use of Pokémon with a Fairy Tera-type, as they will be able to fully counter Charizard’s enhanced Dragon moves.

With that said, here are the best Charizard Tera Raid Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Azumarill

Azumarill’s biggest strength and the reason why they are our main choice for the raid lies in the fact that they are a Fairy /Water Type capable of performing truly devastating moves while actively debuffing the target. Its ability to learn and use Belly Drum is also a great plus, as it will allow Azumarill to deal massive damage to Charizard.

You can evolve your Marill into an Azumarill by simply leveling them up to level 18.

Sylveon

Evee’s Fairy-type Evolution Sylveon is also one of our top picks for the fight, given that your squad can keep them protected by making use of agro-focused abilities. The Pokémon shines thanks to their ability to deal massive damage, mainly by using Moonblast and Last Resort. Sylveon can also learn moves such as Play Rough, Misty Terrain, and Giga Impact, which are always useful.

Dachsbun

Dachsbun is our main pick for those unable to get Sylveon and Azumarill, The reason for that lies in their ability to actively withstand Dragon attacks, their immunity to fire-type moves, and their ability to buff the party by making use of Misty Terrain to increase their effectiveness against the teralized Dragon.

The Charizard raid is set to become available twice during the next month, first form December 1 to 4, and then from December 15 to 18, 2022.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022