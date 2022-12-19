Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Cinderace 7 Star Tera Raid: Launch Dates, Pokemon, and More

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a lot of Tera Raid battles to enjoy and players are on the outlook for higher star ones to get some very special Pokemon and rewards. Many players always keep the best Tera Raid pokemon in the game close to hand whenever they know that they will be spending time with a particular raid. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Cinderace 7 star Tera Raid.

Cinderace 7 Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Launch Dates

The Cinderace 7 Star Tera Raid will start to run from December 30 through the entirety of January 1, 2023. However, that is not the only time you will be able to take part in this specific Tera Raid, you will also be able to join in the Tera Raid from January 13 through January 15 when it is brought back into the game.

The Tera Raid itself will be played by many people due to the fact that it will be their very first chance to catch the pokemon Cinderace in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to the fact that it hasn’t actually been in the game before. It is possible that there may be another chance to catch a Cinderace at some point in the future but don’t hedge all your bets on that, make sure to be at the Tera Raid when it occurs.

Best Pokemon to Use During the Cinderace Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Cinderace will be a fighting type in this Tera raid so be sure to bring along Pokemon which have strong advantages over the fighting type such as those which are Flying or Psychic types. However, you can also use a Fairy type as a strength against the fighting type. Since there are three types that Cinderace will be weaker against, it gives you a lot of opportunities for choice.

There was a Tera Raid against Eevee and it can be expected that the general systems of the Tera Raid will work quite similarly so you will be ready to take on Cinderace in the raid when they are added.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available right now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022