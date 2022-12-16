Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Tier List: Best Pokemon to Raid With

When it comes to taking on a Tera Raid, you have to plan out possible team compositions, type advantages, and move coverage. While that might seem like a lot just to take down one strong Pokemon, it’ll go a long way to earning all sorts of goodies. With that said, if you want to skip some of that and get right to the battles, check out the best Pokemon to raid with in Scarlet and Violet in a tier list of sorts.

Best Pokemon to Raid With in Scarlet and Violet

It’s hard to categorize Pokemon into a tier list because they have their strengths and weaknesses. What you can do is pick some of these out based on what you’re going up against and what your teammates pick.

Iron Hands

It’s no secret at this point that this giant metallic hunk of metal can pack a punch as much as it can withstand some heat. The Paradox form of Hariyama has an easy setup where it can maximize its Attack stat, deal huge damage, and sustain its HP. This is the build you need:

Max HP and Attack EVs

Nature: Adamant

Moves: Belly Drum, Drain Punch, other two moves optional (preferably not fighting-type)

Do not bring this Pokemon against those that are fast and have a high Sp. Attack stat. If you’re lucky, Iron Hands may be able to withstand an attack or a few, but it’ll be an uphill battle of balancing between Belly Drum and fainting.

Azumarill

Similar to Iron Hands, Azumarill can also pack a punch. While it may not have the self-sustenance like Iron Hands, it can cover damage types that the Paradox Pokemon cannot. However, this will have to be picked alongside allies who will either use their healing cheers or use support Pokemon that can heal team mates.

Max HP and Attack EVs

Nature: Adamant

Ability: Huge Power

Moves: Belly Drum, Aqua Jet, Play Rough, optional move

Perrserker

The evolution of Galarian Meowth is an interesting pick for raiding. First off, this is only a viable pick if you’re in a party with every player using the same Pokemon. Perrserker has the Steely Spirit ability which powers up steel-type moves of allied Pokemon by 50%. With a party of four of these, everyone’s Perrserkers steel moves will deal 150% more damage.

Max Attack EVs, Max HP or Defense EVs

Nature: Adamant

Ability: Steely Spirit

Moves: Iron Head, Screech, Helping Hand, Taunt/Swords Dance/Iron Defense

Gholdengo

This is an extremely strong solo pick but requires a lot of farming to get it up to snuff. First, you need to evolve a Gimmighoul which can take some time to do. Then, you have to max out your Gholdengo’s level and get the right EVs, and the right nature. This is what you need to get your solo runs going.

Max Sp. Attack and HP EVs

Nature: Modest

Ability: Good as Gold

Moves: Metal Sound, Nasty Plot, Recover, Steel Beam

What you need to do is buff yourself with Nasty Plot until you max out, then debuff the Raid boss with Metal Sound. Hopefully, your AI teammates don’t reduce the Raid Pokemon’s HP too much or else it’ll negate status effects. With all buffs and debuffs in place, one Steel Beam should nearly KO the opponent. If not, use recover and repeat the process.

Chansey / Blissey

If you like to play a more supportive role in tough Raids, your teammates will forever be grateful. Chansey and Blissey are exceptional picks when pitted against Pokemon with high Sp. Attack stats. Do not bring them in a fight against something with strong Attack stats like an Annihilape. This is what you need:

Max HP and Sp. Defense EVs

Nature: Calm

Ability: Healer

Moves: Skill Swap, Helping Hand, Life Dew, Light Screen

If you’re planning on taking on hard hitters like the 7-star Unrivaled Charizard, this Blissey build can withstand everything while providing healing, mitigated damage against Sp. Attacks for her teammates, and damage boosts.

Cloyster

Similar to Chansey and Blissey, Cloyster is a good physical defender against those types of hard hitters. While it does not have all the supportive moves, a lot can be done in terms of defensive coverage. This is what you need for a good defensive Cloyster:

Max HP and Defense EVs

Nature: Impish

Ability: Shell Armor

Moves: Life Dew, Helping Hand, Iron Defense, Leer

If you have at least one of these ready to go for a high-level Tera Raid, you are well-equipped to get yourself going to build an even stronger line of other Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022