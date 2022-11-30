In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players can take part in a wide array of Tera Raids, where picking the right Pokémon is key. With that said, among the many Pokémon in the game, very few can top Azumarill in high-level raids, as they are able to deal massive ounces of Physical damage thanks to their ability and available moves. But how should you build your Azumarill? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s the best Azumarill build for Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Azumarill Build for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To start, we recommend that you make sure to teach your Azumarill both Belly Drum and Play Rough, the latter of which will be our main choice when facing Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type Pokémon. Unlocking the Huge Power ability is also a must as it will guarantee that all of Azumarill’s physical attacks pack a punch. For the third slot, teaching them another highly damaging physical move, such as Giga Impact is recommended.

In the last available slot, we recommend the use of Aqua Jet, thanks to its ability to both beneficiate from Huge Power and hit fast. If you want to increase your chances of hitting enemies with a fully powered-up Play Rough, teaching them Endure in the place of one Physical ability can also work really well.

To recap, here’s the best Azumarill Tera Raid Build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability : Huge Power

: Huge Power Moves : Belly Drum Play Rough Aqua Jet Endure / Giga Impact

:

If you plan on further increasing your Azumarill’s raid performance, making use of Attack focused Natures, such as Lonely, Adamant, and Naughty, can also work really well, as the ATK stat represents the strength of your physical moves. Using ATK-oriented items can also increase your overall damage by a mile.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022