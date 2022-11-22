Among all Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Cloyster can be considered a solid choice for any team, thanks to their high defense and ability to perform both Water and Ice attacks, which makes them a sure choice for both early and late game scenarios. But how can you evolve your Shellder into a Cloyster? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to Evolve Shellder into Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Shellder into Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like many other Pokémon, like Kirlia’s male-exclusive evolution Gallade, after finding a Shellder in either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet you can evolve them into a Cloyster by making use of a Water Stone. More specifically, you can evolve your Shellder into a Cloyster by simply opening your bag, selecting the Water Stone, and then using it on your Shellder, which will automatically evolve them. If you still have not unlocked the ability to buy the stone on the many Delibird Presents, you can find Water Stone all over Paldea, especially on shores and other areas close to the sea.

To recap, here’s how to evolve Shellder into Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Get a Water Stone.

Open your Bag.

Select the Water Stone.

Give the stone to a Shellder to evolve them into Cloyster.

Where to a Find Shellder

Like many Water-type Pokémon in the game, you can find Shellder all over the shores and on the sea surrounding the Paldea region. With that said, we recommend that you head to the sea located close to Levincia City.

You can check out all the areas where you can find a Shellder below, as it is showcased on the game’s official Pokédex:

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022