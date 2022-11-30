Best Iron Hands Tera Raid Build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Moves, and More

It’s no surprise that there is a meta for Tera Raiding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These Pokemon are strong, having the ability to remove buffs on enemies and debuffs on themselves. As we get into the endgame, these battles are only going to get tougher. What is popular right now is the new Paradox Hariyama. So, we can help you get the best Iron Hands build for Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Iron Hands Tera Raid Build in Scarlet and Violet

To get started, you have to either be a Pokemon Violet player or get the Pokemon traded to you if you are a Scarlet player. Once you have acquired this secretly powerful ‘mon, you want to get its stats right. Do not worry about any specifics just yet; as long as you have one, you can maximize it to hard carry during raids.

For its nature, you want to give it an Adamant one. This will increase its Attack stat while sacrificing Sp. Attack. The Sp. Attack doesn’t matter because it doesn’t excel in this stat at all.

Next, you should max out its HP and Attack EVs. This can be done by using HP Ups and Proteins that you can buy at Chansey Supply shops. Buy 25 of each of those vitamins. Then, buy one 1 Zinc to increase your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense by just a little bit. Iron Hands doesn’t excel in this stat, so it’s good to beef it up where others might be able to exploit it. Of course, if you can max out all its IVs minus the Sp. Attack, you’ll be even stronger!

With the right setup, your Pokemon should have over 400 Attack points and over 500 HP, making it extremely tanky and physically strong. As for its moveset, use the following:

Belly Drum

Drain Punch

Move 1

Move 2

The moves listed as Move 1 and 2 are of your own choice. You ideally want to give your Iron Hands additional moves that cover more types to give you a diverse advantage over more Pokemon types. It can learn quite a variety of different moves than just electric and fighting. Iron hands can learn steel-type moves, ground types like Earthquake, and the various elemental punch moves.

With that out of the way, here’s the game plan you should use.

Start the battle with Belly Drum

Use Drain Punch to gain back lost HP

Use other moves when applicable, along with cheer buffs

When debuffed during the shield phase, recast Belly Drum

Repeat the Drain Punch combo

Your teammates in public matches will be so grateful for you. This Pokemon is definitely one of the more popular ones to come out of the ninth generation. Along with extremely powerful ones like Flutter Mane, Iron Hands is definitely going to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to even more difficult content and competitive play down the line.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022