Can You Customize Your Don-Chan in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival?

If you’re looking to give Don-Chan, the franchise’s mascot, a new look in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, you may wonder if this installment includes any character customization. While the previous entry on the Nintendo Switch would allow you to change your character entirely, you weren’t able to do much when it came to giving them their own unique style.

Let’s dive right in and find out if you’ll be able to make the character of your dreams, or if you’ll be stuck with the pre-designed characters once again. Here’s everything you’ll want to know about character customization in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival.

Can You Make A Custom Don-Chan in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival?

If you’re looking to put your unique style on display, you’ll be more than excited to know that you’ll be able to dress up your Don-Chan in any way, shape, and form that you would like! As you make your way to Your Room from the central hub, you’ll be able to change your outfit, your colors, and just about everything in between.

Once you have made your way into the character customization screen, there are all of the options you’ll be able to change.

Head/Hat

Body

Mascot (unique costumes like Mario or Hatsune Miku)

Mini Character (small mascot that floats near you as you play)

Face Color

Body Color

Limb Color

You’ll also be able to change your online greeting, as well as your title and nameplate, so you’ll be able to shine through no matter where you’re playing. However, if you need more customization options, you’ll be able to earn coins as you play that you can spend in the shop to unlock even more options to give your character the most unique style around.

In the Shop, you’ll be able to purchase different heads, bodies, mascots, and Mini Characters, so you don’t need to worry about running out of clothing options any time soon, much like you won’t need to worry about running out of music with the Taiko Music Pass. By far, this is the most accessible and customizable Taiko game on the Switch, so if you’re ready to get into the action, grab your favorite controller type, and get drumming!

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now on Nintendo Switch.