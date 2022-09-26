Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – Music Pass Explained

If you’re ready to drum your heart out in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, you’ve come to the right place. While most of the games in the series have had a plethora of songs available, you’ll also be able to download plenty of new tracks, typically ranging from $4.99 to $9.99, depending on the tracks.

But, in today’s day and age of streaming services, you’ll be able to try something new, called the Taiko Music Pass, which will give you access to an enormous catalog of songs, all for a low price. Let’s dive into all of the details of this program, and see what you’ll be able to get into with the new Taiko Music Pass in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival!

How Does The Taiko Music Pass Work in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

If you’re looking to increase your song library quickly and painlessly, the newest addition to the series is something that you’ll want to invest in. Depending on how long you want to try it, or how long you’d like access to these songs, you’ll have a few different options.

If you’re wanting to give this service a run for its money, you’ll have the option for a 7-Day Free Trail, which will let you find and play these new songs at your own leisure. If you’ve found enough songs to capture your fancy, you’ll be able to sign up for two different options, with both having an auto-renewal option.

Maybe you want to get some friends over for some drumming fun, so you’ll just need to subscribe for a 30 Day Plan, which will run about $4.99. However, if you’re looking to extend your fun for a full 90 Days, you’ll be able to sign up for $9.99 and drum until your arms go numb.

With new songs being added monthly, you’ll be able to keep finding new favorites, and if you’re looking to keep them for your own, you’ll be able to purchase individual songs that you’ll be able to own, or you can continue to subscribe to the Taiko Music Pass to have access to all of these tracks.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now on Nintendo Switch.